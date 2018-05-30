Chalice Capital Partners Selected as Broker-Dealer for Atlanta Consulting Group

"After a thorough review and careful consideration, we have selected Chalice as our broker dealer of choice," said Roderick Hennek, Managing Director and Founder of Atlanta Consulting Group. "Chalice's ability to provide institutional quality support and services via full service brokerage and capital markets in addition to their willingness and empathy in supporting the wants and needs of independent RIAs designated that they are a great fit for our firm and clients."

Chalice Capital Partners is the independent broker-dealer branch of the Chalice Financial Network. The broker-dealer combines all the capabilities of a large brokerage including a broad selection of investment choices, banking, lending and trust solutions along with the personal customer service from a family-run business.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Rod and his team at Atlanta Consulting Group," said Keith Gregg, CEO Chalice. "We are proud to have been selected to support Atlanta Consulting Group and look forward to working with them and providing all of their brokerage needs."

The Chalice Financial Network provides financial advisors with a shared-services technology platform via a single sign-on where members can access their full suite of technology products and business services in one accessible place. The Chalice Financial Network helps advisors leverage both business solutions and operating tools from the same marketplace. For more information, visit: https://www.chalicewealthpartners.com/.

About Chalice Wealth Partners

Based in San Diego, CA, Chalice Wealth Partners is a FinTech-powered membership benefit organization for Registered Investment Advisors (RIA) and wealth advisors. Its fully integrated shared service technology platform provides access with a single sign-on to all the products and services wealth advisors need to simplify and amplify their business, including business tools and financial products. Additional information can be found at www.chalicewealthpartners.com.

