Chalice Financial Network Launches Reg-BI Readiness Platform To Support Seamless Client Service And Business Growth For Independent Financial Advisors In New Regulary Environment

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chalice Financial Network™ ("Chalice," "CFN" or "the firm"), a first of its kind Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based member-benefit organization for independent financial advisors, today announced the launch of its Reg-BI Readiness Platform. The new platform has been designed to help Chalice's independent financial advisor members in seamlessly serving their clients and growing their businesses under the new regulatory environment being shaped by the latest requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Keith Gregg, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Chalice Financial Network, said, "Our Reg-BI Readiness Platform enables independent business owners across the wealth management industry to not only better grasp their fast-changing regulatory obligations but to have the best tools and support services at their disposal to fulfill them. At the core of this cutting-edge platform are Chalice's strategic alliances with Kupfer & Associates, and NRS. These leading third-party solutions providers are offering discounted access to their services for our advisor members, while working closely with Chalice's internal assets to deliver educational and business support resources that can position independent financial advisors to be as 'Reg-BI Ready' as possible. This new platform is just the latest example of how Chalice helps its advisor members consistently stay one step ahead of important industry trends."

Kupfer & Associates, PLLC led by attorney, professional speaker and business consultant Corey Kupfer, has assisted hundreds of RIA firms and industry service and aggregator platforms on strategy, negotiations and deal-making. Chalice Members who work with Kupfer & Associates can receive:

Industry specific guidance on potential legal repercussions of Reg-BI

Referrals to trusted professionals with unique insight on SEC actions

Strategic considerations for maximizing business growth amid new regulations

Reg-BI compliance due diligence in connection with acquisitions, tuck-ins and advisor on-boarding deals.

NRS, the provider of comprehensive support for compliance, regulatory exam and registration services for RIAs, broker-dealers and investment companies, offers Chalice Members a discount of at least 20% off NRS Consulting Compliance Professional services, including:

Workflow tools to support the requirements of Reg-BI and Form CRS

Consultative advice during implementation

Highlights of new developments at the NRS Fall Compliance Conference

Chalice Members can purchase any of these services a la carte depending on their specific needs within the Reg-BI Readiness Platform.

Mr. Kupfer, Founder and Managing Principal of Kupfer & Associates, PLLC said, "We have a long history of providing business strategy support and legal guidance to entrepreneurial-minded business owners, and with the SEC's new rules having long been on our radar, Kupfer & Associates stands ready to help Chalice's independent advisor Members grow while delivering best-interest service to clients."

John Gebauer, President of NRS, said, "Financial advisors and their firms will need to become more vigilant than ever about how they adhere to compliance requirements involving client service. NRS is ready to leverage the full scope of our resources in support of Chalice Members facing that challenge."

Mr. Gregg concluded, "Advisors should not be lulled into complacency by the SEC's June 2020 compliance date for Reg-BI. Just as the savers and investors of America deserve to receive financial advice in their best interest, independent business owners offering that advice deserve the best guidance and support on all related legal, regulatory and compliance issues. Chalice's Reg-BI Readiness Platform solves for that need."

About Chalice Financial Network™

Chalice Financial Network ("Chalice") is a San Diego-based, leading provider of third-party technology, asset management, wealth management and business enterprise solutions for independent financial advisors across the country, delivered through an exclusive membership structure. Chalice is the Holy Grail for Wealth Advisors™ due to its ability to aggregate and integrate all the tools and technology, products and services a wealth advisor needs throughout the lifecycle of a successful independent business, by accessing Chalice Advisor Exchange™, its single sign-on shared services digital marketplace and fintech platform.

For more information, please visit www.chalicefn.com .

About Kupfer & Associates

A firm equipped to provide support and advice during every aspect of a company's life cycle, Kupfer & Associates offers a comprehensive list of services including entity formation and company structuring, contractual needs, deals including mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and licensing deals, succession planning and implementation, trademark and related intellectual property needs, and real estate leasing and purchases. In the investment advisor industry, we support teams to move to independence and start their own firms, grow and exit, including all of the types of services we provide for clients in other industries and we structure new aggregator and service provider platforms. To learn more, visit https://kupferlaw.com/.

About NRS

Owned by the RELX Group, National Regulatory Services (NRS) is part of Accuity, the global standard for payment efficiency and compliance solutions. NRS is the US leader in compliance and registration products and services for investment advisers, broker-dealers, hedge funds, investment companies and insurance institutions. NRS has the practical expertise, proven capability and unparalleled reach to deliver integrated and effective compliance solutions to a wide range of users within the financial services industry. NRS delivers these solutions through three interrelated offerings – comprehensive education, best-in-class technology and expert consulting services – enabling our clients to meet their regulatory requirements and minimize risk. For more information, visit www.nrs-inc.com.

