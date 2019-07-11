Chalice Financial Network Launches Succession Link 2.0

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chalice Financial Network™ ("Chalice," "CFN" or "the firm"), a first of its kind Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based member-benefit organization for independent financial advisors, today announced the rollout of Succession Link 2.0 — a new credit union-like platform created to drive more seamless and expeditious transactions between M&A buyers and sellers, complete with member-only funding solutions for advisors.

Keith Gregg, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chalice Financial Network, and the CEO of Succession Link, said, "The rollout of Succession Link 2.0, the nation's top online matching service for independent financial advisor M&A deals, represents our ongoing commitment to enhancing our offerings to benefit CFN members. The success we have enjoyed since our launch has allowed us to pour resources back into the firm and to continually evolve. We are now comparable to the SBA for RIAs, the Amazon Prime for independent advisors and a credit union for our members."

In addition, Chalice has forged a new partnership with Gladstone Associates LLC, a leading consultancy that serves financial services and fintech providers throughout every stage of the M&A life cycle. Through this partnership, CFN members can receive a 20% discount on access to Gladstone Associates M&A advisory services. Gladstone provides guidance for financial advisory practices on both the sell and buy sides.

Succession Link 2.0 consists of enhancements and new features including:

New website with user-friendly navigation

Compatibility rating to greatly improve buyer/seller matches

Advisor lending with access to quicker turn times and lower interest rates via Oak Street Funding

48-hour pre-qualification approval process with Oak Street Funding

M&A support with Gladstone

Succession planning with Gladstone

Quick valuation calculator and complete business valuations powered by BizEquity

Tim Horton, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Succession Link, said, "This is exactly why we agreed to join Chalice. Thanks to the resources they have brought to bear and their demonstrated ability to continually add value to our more than 47,000 members, Succession Link has benefited enormously. With these new enhancements, our platform is well positioned for a new era of growth and service for independent financial advisors."

Dan Kreuter, Founder and Chairman of the Gladstone Group, and the non-executive Chairman of the Chalice Advisory Board (CAB), said, "We see CFN Members as the kind of growth-oriented financial advisors who could use the expertise of Gladstone Associates. Our model is unique to our space, and our team of financial professionals have decades of experience in transactions and business advisory. I also am thrilled to be able to help the CAB build on Chalice's already impressive series of successes."

Mr. Gregg concluded, "As independent business owners in the financial advisory space progress through their careers, they both need and deserve full-service support. For many this will include pursuing M&A deals, whether as a buyer or a seller. This new proprietary Succession Link 2.0 platform will address a crucial need for thousands of advisors nationwide, and with Gladstone Associates as an ally, Chalice is better positioned than ever to add value to the industry."

About Chalice Financial Network™

Chalice Financial Network ("Chalice") is a San Diego-based, leading provider of third-party technology, asset management, wealth management and business enterprise solutions for independent financial advisors across the country, delivered through an exclusive membership structure. Chalice is the Holy Grail for Wealth Advisors™ due to its ability to aggregate and integrate all the tools and technology, products and services a wealth advisor needs throughout the lifecycle of a successful independent business, by accessing Chalice Advisor Exchange™, its single sign-on shared services digital marketplace and fintech platform.

For more information, please visit www.chalicefn.com.

About Succession Link

Succession Link is the premier online communication and networking platform dedicated to connecting financial professionals who seek to buy, sell or merge their businesses in the U.S. or Canada. The platform enhances the ability of its members to build trusted partnerships with local professionals. The industry-leading community helps its members with cutting edge tools, expert know-how and data to expand their businesses. The industry-leading peer-to-peer marketplace is backed by more than 47,000 members. For more information, please visit www.successionlink.com.

About Gladstone Associates LLC

Gladstone Associates LLC was established in 2006 to provide sophisticated M&A Advisory solutions for an under-served market. Our corporate office is based just outside of Philadelphia, in Plymouth Meeting, PA, from which we provide services to clients nationwide. Gladstone's services are designed for Independent Financial Services Businesses with $350 million to $10+ billion in assets under management, who want to grow their business via acquisition and/or merger, or are seeking to retire, sell, or transition their business. Our clients include RIA Wealth Managers, Family Offices, Financial Advisors, Insurance Companies and Money Managers, along with Banks, Broker-Dealers, FinTech Platforms, and Private Equity funds. To learn more, visit https://gstonellc.com/.

About Oak Street Funding

Indianapolis-based Oak Street Funding (www.oakstreetfunding.com), a First Financial Bank company, provides commercial financing for financial service businesses, restaurant franchises through the First Franchise Capital (www.firstfranchisecapital.com) brand and third-party loan servicing for financial institutions. Oak Street Funding and First Franchise Capital utilize industry knowledge, proprietary technology and passion to deliver top-quality service and capital products to finance services professionals and franchise owners nationwide.

* Loans and lines of credit subject to certain terms and conditions and approval. Potential borrowers are responsible for their own due diligence on acquisitions. CA residents: Loans made pursuant to California Department of Business Oversight, Finance Lenders License (#6039839).

About BizEquity

BizEquity is the world's leading provider of business valuation knowledge and big data. BizEquity has valued over 33 million private businesses and distributes its patented cloud-based service through thousands of financial advisors to help better inform small businesses of their lending; insurance; and wealth management needs and potential. BizEquity is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, and has offices around the world in key markets such as London; Singapore; and Delhi. To learn more, visit https://www.bizequity.com/.

