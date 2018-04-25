Chalice Wealth Partners Raises $4.6 Million in Series A Funding Led by Uinta Investment Partners

Chalice Wealth Partners launched the Chalice Financial Network earlier this month to provide financial advisors with a shared-services technology platform that enables members to access their full suite of technology products and business services – all via a single sign on. Integrating an advisor's technology into one accessible location, the Chalice Financial Network equips advisors with the means to leverage both business solutions and operating tools from the same marketplace.

Led by Uinta Investment Partners, funding from this Series A round will be used to expand the Chalice team while also improving technology solutions. Industry veterans Gavin James and Dan Plotsky founded Uinta, a multi-family office, in 2017. They will provide oversight and guidance to the company, with James serving on Chalice's Board of Directors.

"We're thrilled to announce that our Series A round has closed with successful results," said Keith Gregg, Chairman and CEO of Chalice Wealth Partners. "Beyond monetary investment, Uinta is dedicated to our growth and has equipped Chalice to deliver what we think of as the 'Holy Grail for Wealth Advisors'. With Uinta's support, we are prepared to expand our membership organization of financial advisors, and in the meantime, transform the ways in which advisors do business."

"Uinta was founded with the following goals in mind: identifying unique investment opportunities, committing capital and supporting management with our expertise and experience," said James. "Our investment in Chalice supports each of these aspirations, and we strongly believe that independent advisors will derive many benefits when they join the Chalice network."

About Chalice Wealth Partners

Based in San Diego, CA, Chalice Wealth Partners is a FinTech-powered membership benefit organization for Registered Investment Advisors (RIA) and wealth advisors. Its fully integrated shared service technology platform provides access with a single sign-on to all the products and services wealth advisors need to simplify and amplify their business, including business tools and financial products. Additional information can be found at www.chalicewealthpartners.com.

