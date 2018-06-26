Chalice Wealth Partners Strengthens Executive Bench with Two Hires

In his new position as President of CFT and CIO, Giles is charged with championing the development of Chalice's FinTech Platform where he leads strategic development and innovation of the single sign-on shared services platform. He joins the team from GRP Advisor Alliance, LLC where he was Senior Managing Partner. In his new role, Giles will deploy his experience in conjunction with expertise he gained from Ameriprise Financial and LPL Financial where he led innovation and strategic initiatives related to advisor-facing technology.

As Chalice's CFO, Holly brings over 12 years of corporate finance experience with a strong background in B2B shared services. She has extensive expertise in M&A transactions, valuations, business strategy, and operational enhancements that drive efficiency and scale. Her previous experience includes overseeing strategic initiatives as a finance lead for LPL Financial as well as building out a shared services organization for a middle-market private equity firm.

"Chalice is continuing to grow at an accelerated pace to meet the industry's needs in unprecedented ways. The addition of Christopher and Stephanie bring exceptional talent and firepower to the executive team that is sure to take us to the next level. Their presence not only supports the accelerated growth we are experiencing, but clearly illustrates our commitment to talent and technology," said Keith Gregg, Chalice's Founder and CEO. "We welcome them to the Chalice Family and have no doubt that they will have an immediate and everlasting impact to the Chalice Financial Network and Wealth Advisors that we serve."

About Chalice Wealth Partners

Based in San Diego, CA, Chalice Wealth Partners, offers Chalice Financial Network, a FinTech-powered membership benefit organization for Registered Investment Advisors (RIA) and wealth advisors. Its fully integrated shared service technology platform provides access with a single sign-on to all the products and services wealth advisors need to simplify and amplify their business, including business tools and financial products. Additional information can be found at www.chalicewealthpartners.com.

