Chalik & Chalik Injury and Accident Lawyers Champions Stomach Cancer Awareness in South Florida

Neighbors and Advocates: Florida's Chalik & Chalik's Commitment to Curing Stomach Cancer in Florida

PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chalik & Chalik Injury & Accident Lawyers is proud to announce an expanded partnership with Debbie's Dream Foundation for 2026. Rooted in South Florida since 2003, Jason and Debi Chalik built their firm on a simple belief; that people who are hurt deserve someone in their corner. That same conviction drives their longstanding support for Florida non-profit, Debbie's Dream Foundation, because for the Chaliks, caring about injured and vulnerable people doesn't stop at the courthouse door.

"Debi and I take everything personally," said Jason Chalik, Partner. "To us, it's not just a job. We don't stop thinking about our cases when we go home at night. I think that makes us better." For a full list of Florida community partnerships, visit chaliklaw.com/community-involvement/ or call 888-565-2576 to inquire how your organizations can be supported.

A Personal Connection to a National Cause

Debbie Zelman, a stomach cancer survivor and the Chaliks' neighbor, founded Debbie's Dream Foundation after her own diagnosis and has built it into one of the most active cancer research advocates in the country. Stomach cancer accounts for 21,000 new U.S. cases and 10,600 deaths annually, yet receives a fraction of the federal research funding allocated to more commonly known cancers. It is the fourth most common cancer globally and the second leading cause of cancer death worldwide. DDF's Patient Resource Education Program (PREP) connects patients and families with dedicated mentors who guide them through diagnosis, treatment, and recovery a support structure that the Chaliks have witnessed firsthand through their involvement with the foundation.

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Impact by the Numbers

Since 2009, DDF has driven stomach cancer research, advocacy, and patient support from Capitol Hill to the clinic changing the future of the disease worldwide:

$2.6 Million invested in stomach cancer research grants through a partnership with the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), driving innovation and early detection efforts

$47 Million+ allocated by the Department of Defense to stomach cancer research through the PRCRP — the direct result of 12 years of DDF advocacy on Capitol Hill

allocated by the Department of Defense to stomach cancer research through the PRCRP — the direct result of 12 years of DDF advocacy on Capitol Hill 20,000+ stomach cancer patients, family members, and caregivers supported through webinars, mentorship, caregiver tools, and multilingual global resources

"We are so in awe of Debbie Zelman and how she has fought this fight," said Jason. "She is making a difference and we are proud to be a small part of it."

Jason has served on DDF's board of directors, contributing to the foundation's long-term strategic plan, and previously co-chaired the Dream Makers Gala committee for two consecutive years. He and Debi attend foundation events throughout the year and both contribute to the foundation's mission.

A Florida Firm That Fights for Its Community

Serving South Florida since 2003, Chalik & Chalik handles some of the region's most complex personal injury cases, from slip and fall accidents in Fort Lauderdale, Plantation, and Miami to cruise ship injuries governed by federal maritime law. Debi Chalik made history as the first attorney to sue a cruise line for Covid-19 passenger exposure, securing settlements for over one hundred clients in under a year. The same tenacity the Chaliks bring to their clients they bring to their community.

Chalik & Chalik Injury & Accident Lawyers is a Florida-based personal injury law firm devoted exclusively to representing accident victims and their families. Since 1995, the firm has focused solely on personal injury cases, recovering multiple seven-figure settlements and verdicts while delivering compassionate, hands-on representation to clients throughout the state. Led by firm partners Jason and Debi Chalik, the firm handles a wide range of negligence-based claims, including car accidents, slip and falls, defective products, catastrophic injuries, and wrongful death cases. The attorneys believe most serious accidents result from preventable negligence and aggressively pursue compensation from insurance companies and at-fault parties. The firm has also taken action in high-profile matters, including filing suit against Princess Cruise Lines on behalf of passengers affected aboard the Grand Princess. Chalik & Chalik offers free consultations and personalized service, including in-home or remote meetings when needed. The firm's primary office is located at 10063 NW 1st Court, Plantation, Florida 33324 and they have many offices across South Florida. For more information or to discuss a potential case, call (954) 472-7122.

