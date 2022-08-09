Chalk Mountain Services Named 2022 Texas Trucking Association Truck Safety Contest Grand Champion

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chalk Mountain Services of Texas, a leader in the oilfield services industry, has been recognized by the Texas Trucking Association as the 2022 TXTA Truck Safety Contest Grand Champion. In addition, Chalk Mountain was presented with the Great West Safety Award for outstanding achievement in highway safety in the Local Over 10-Million Mile category.

Chalk Mountain wins the 2022 Texas Trucking Association Truck Safety Contest Grand Champion Award and the Great West Safety Award for outstanding achievement in highway safety - Local Over 10-Million Mile category. Left to right, David Bowe, President, Chalk Mountain, Dean Cox, Vice President of Safety, Chalk Mountain, David Serach, Director of Safety, Chalk Mountain, Michael Metzger, Assistant Vice President, Great West Casualty Company, and Ernesto Gaytan, Jr, Chairman, Texas Trucking Assoc.

The Truck Safety Contest Award recognizes the fleets of TXTA member companies that develop distinguished professional driving performance in the trucking industry. Winners are judged on their company's lowest overall accident frequency experience rates.

David Bowe, Chalk Mountain President, commented "We are honored to receive the Grand Champion Award from the TXTA. We are deeply appreciative of all our employees who contributed each and every day to our safety record. It underscores our commitment to one of our core values, 'Safety Always.'"

Since January, 2021, Chalk achieved a record milestone of 30+ million miles without a DOT-recordable preventable accident. With the award for Truck Safety Contest Grand Champion and winning first place in the Local Over 10-Million Mile category, Chalk Mountain continues to build on its reputation as a place where safety is the first and last word.

Awards were presented at the Safety and Maintenance Awards Luncheon held July 28th at TXTA's Annual Conference at Horseshoe Bay Resort in Horseshoe Bay, TX.

About Chalk Mountain:

Founded in 2006, Chalk Mountain Services of Texas is a leader in the oilfield services industry, managing transportation and logistics in the Eagle Ford Shale and Delaware Basin. The Fort Worth-based company is dedicated to safety, first and always.

Contact:

David Bowe, President

Chalk Mountain Services of Texas, LLC

Office: (817) 728-5415

[email protected]

www.cmstx.com

SOURCE Chalk Mountain