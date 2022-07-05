Chalk Mountain Services Wins 2022 Samsara Award for Safest Operator

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chalk Mountain Services of Texas, a leader in the oilfield services industry, has been presented with the 2022 Samsara Connected Operations Award for Safest Operator. Samsara is a pioneer in connected operations, using cloud-based data to increase safety, efficiency, and sustainability in businesses that rely on physical operations. Samsara Award winners stand apart as industry leaders and innovators among their peers and within their communities.

From left to right: Robert Stobaugh, Chief Customer Officer, Samsara, David Serach, Director of Safety at Chalk Mountain (center left), David Bowe, President of Chalk Mountain (center right), and Sarah Patterson, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsara. Chalk Mountain receives the Connected Operations Award for Safest Operator at the Samsara Beyond Conference 2022. From left to right: Winners at the Samsara Beyond Conference 2022. David Bowe, President of Chalk Mountain, 4-time Superbowl Champion quarterback, Joe Montana, and David Serach, Director of Safety at Chalk Mountain.

The Connected Operations Award for Safest Operator recognizes forward-thinking organizations that proactively protect employees, prevent incidents, and safeguard the communities they serve. This year's winner, Chalk Mountain, has created an industry-leading safety program that positively engages drivers and delivers powerful results for their business.

During 2021, Chalk achieved a record milestone of 20+ million miles without a DOT-recordable preventable accident. David Bowe, President of Chalk Mountain stated, "We proactively coach our people. This has helped improve driving behavior and has led to an 86% decrease in preventable accident costs as well as a 43% decrease in worker's compensation costs." Chalk Mountain further enhances its positive safety culture by rewarding, celebrating, and protecting its employees from false claims, cementing its reputation as a place where safety is the first and last word.

Chalk Mountain leads the way in oilfield safety. In 2021, they rolled out dual-facing Samsara AI Dash Cams, fleetwide. "AI dash cams have helped us not only improve workplace safety but further enhance a world-class culture where employees want to work. As a result, safety has become even more of a competitive advantage for us, and we improved driver retention by 15%," said David Serach, Director of Safety, Chalk Mountain Services.

The awards ceremony was held at San Francisco's InterContinental Hotel. Notable guest speakers in attendance this year included Joe Montana, four-time Superbowl Champion, and retired Green Beret, Lt. Colonel Scott Mann.

About Chalk Mountain:

Founded in 2006, Chalk Mountain Services of Texas is a leader in the oilfield service industry, managing transportation and logistics in the Eagle Ford Shale and Delaware Basin. The Fort Worth-based company is dedicated to safety, first and always.

