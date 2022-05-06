Chalkline Powers TwinSpires' $1,000,000 Kentucky Derby Challenge for Fourth Consecutive Year

Freeplay Contest Offers Racing Fans the Chance to Win $1 Million on Derby Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chalkline has again partnered with TwinSpires, the official betting partner of the Kentucky Derby, to power the TwinSpires $1,000,000 Kentucky Derby Freeplay Challenge for the fourth year in a row.

The Twinspires Freeplay Challenge celebrates the 148th Run for the Roses, giving racing fans a chance to play along by predicting the outcome of this year's race on Saturday, May 7th.

Chalkline powers TwinSpires $1,000,000 Kentucky Derby Challenge

Challenge questions include:

Which horses will place first, second and third?

What will be the winning time?

What will be the winning margin?

Plus, several compelling head-to-head matchups.

The TwinSpires Kentucky Derby Challenge is free to enter for US residents over 21 years of age.

Visit the TwinSpires site to enter the contest.

Daniel Kustelski, CEO of Chalkline, said, "The 148th Kentucky Derby is the biggest event of the year for many sports fans, bettors and gaming enthusiasts. Chalkline is thrilled to power the TwinSpires Kentucky Derby Challenge for a fourth consecutive year and once again deliver an exciting chance for racing fans to win big."

Betting on this year's Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve opens on Friday, May 6. TwinSpires is offering new players a $200 bonus if they sign up with the code GET200.

ABOUT CHALKLINE

Chalkline, formerly Chalkline Sports, is a full-service sports betting growth platform. Chalkline's "BettorGames" platform delivers personalized, fully-hosted and mobile-first games at scale, including their new LIVE, Retail & VIP games. The company's proprietary BettorBI informs faster, smarter, more profitable business decisions. Chalkline's growing client base includes leading casinos, sportsbooks, affiliates and media clients. With offices in Nashville, London and Johannesburg, Chalkline has delivered 28,000+ unique games to 10M+ players globally. To learn more, visit chalklinesports.com .

For media inquiries:

Chalkline

Joe Kustelski

[email protected]

+1.615.772.6196

SOURCE Chalkline