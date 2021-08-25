Chalkline Raises Series A Round to Fuel Growth for B2B Customer Acquisition & Retention Freeplay Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chalkline, the B2B customer acquisition and retention platform for freeplay and real money games, announced today that it has closed $2.7 million in Series A funding.

The round was led by Parlay Capital Holdings and Patrick Conroy. Greg Buonocore from Parlay Capital Holdings and Patrick Conroy joined the board of directors as part of the financing round.

Additional investors with experience in the gaming space include Afshin Yazdian; Andrew Braitchouk, Group Finance Director at Sports Media Interactive; and Clay Travis of Fox Bet Live and Outkick.

"We are thrilled to welcome this outstanding group of professional investors and seasoned gaming executives to our team," said Daniel Kustelski, CEO and Co-Founder of Chalkline. "The North American sports betting and iGaming industry are experiencing incredible growth. Our localized state-level freeplay sports games have always been a key part of the Chalkline product suite, but we're most excited about the rollout of our personalization products, like our GameChanger 'favorite team' game."

This round of financing will be used to bolster Chalkline's product development and commercial momentum. Working with global sports betting operators and media companies, Chalkline powers freeplay and real money games for some of the most recognized brands in the industry, including Churchill Downs, Chive Media Group and JACK Entertainment.

Chalkline has immediately opened a half-dozen product and engineering roles, which can be found at www.chalklinesports.com .

Chalkline has won the EGR North America Awards for Sports Betting twice for innovation and excellence in the Customer Acquisition and Retention category for software suppliers.

About Chalkline

Chalkline, formerly Chalkline Sports, is North America's leading independent provider of freeplay and real money games for operators and media companies. Chalkline's BettorGames platform delivers personalized, localized games at scale, focusing on state-level conversions and measurably engaging sports fans for both media companies and operator clients. With offices in Nashville, London and Johannesburg, Chalkline has delivered 20,000+ unique games to 8M+ players globally. To learn more, visit chalklinesports.com .

For Media Inquiries

Chalkline

Joe Kustelski

[email protected]

+1.615.772.6196

SOURCE Chalkline