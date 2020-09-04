Chalkline Sports Powers TwinSpires Kentucky Derby Challenge

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chalkline Sports in partnership with TwinSpires, the official betting partner of the Kentucky Derby, is powering a freeplay $1 million cash prize to anyone 21 years old and over who correctly answers 15 questions relating to Saturday's Run for the Roses.

The TwinSpires Kentucky Derby Challenge is free to enter, and asks entrants to answer 15 multiple choice questions about Saturday's Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, including:

Chalkline Sports

Which horse will win the Kentucky Derby?

Will the winner lead wire to wire?

What will the winning margin be?

Will the winning horse hail from Kentucky ?

? Will the winning horse be in the top 5 at the half-mile?

Participants can view all 15 questions and enter for free here .

Chalkline Sports Founder and CEO Daniel Kustelski said, "The Kentucky Derby is one of the most recognized events in the world of sports and betting. The TwinSpires Kentucky Derby Challenge powered by Chalkline Sports adds to the experience for every level of fan and bettor."

Betting on this year's Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve opens on Friday, Sept. 4. TwinSpires is offering new players a $200 bonus if they sign up with the code GET200.

About Chalkline Sports

The Chalkline Bettor Games platform provides turnkey customer acquisition and retention tools for operators and media. Chalkline's mobile-first live-odds competitions engage and educate sports bettors and fans of all experience levels.

The platform has quickly deployed over 7,000 F2P games and 2,000 real-money games in 40+ sports. Players can challenge friends in season-long games or enjoy snack-sized pop culture favorites like 2018's Royal Wedding Game.

All Chalkline games are backed by proprietary BettorAnalytics tools that programmatically identify opportunities to reduce acquisition and engagement costs. The team behind the award-winning platform has operated regulated sports books in the US and Africa. Chalkline is an approved gaming vendor in NJ, PA and IN. www.chalklinesports.com

About TwinSpires

TwinSpires, a Churchill Downs Incorporated company, is the official wagering partner of the Kentucky Derby.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event - The Kentucky Derby. We own and operate Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine facility in Louisville, Kentucky. We also own and operate the largest online horse racing wagering platform in the U.S., TwinSpires.com, and we operate sports betting and iGaming through our BetAmerica platform in multiple states.

Contact: Joe Kustelski

Chalkline Sports

615-772-6196

[email protected]

SOURCE Chalkline Sports