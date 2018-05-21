Challenge Advisory Secures Visionary Dave Evans as New CTO of Augmate

LONDON, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Challenge Advisory have successfully secured the hire of Dave Evans as CTO for their client Augmate. Announcing the hiring of Dave Evans as CTO, further cementing the company's position. Evans coined the phrase "Internet of Everything," and correctly predicted the proliferation of the Internet, the Internet of Things, and other trends, will now help shape Augmate's vision for the future of blockchain and the Internet of Things.

"Dave's reputation as one of the most innovative and creative thinkers in Silicon Valley and beyond is unassailable," said Pete Wassell, CEO of Augmate. "Yes, his accomplishments speak for themselves, but he also has the innate ability to explain complex things and simplify the terminology, so people can understand it. That skill, coupled with all he brings to the table, will help bring Augmate to the next level."

At Cisco and as co-founder of Stringify Evans has 24 patents either already issued or currently pending, including ones related to IoT, RFID, connected vehicles and virtual people "The number of connected devices is getting bigger every day, and that will only continue over the next few years," Evans said. "At the same time, the implications of blockchain are world-changing. Helping to shape Augmate's platform as the standard in IoT interoperability is an opportunity I couldn't pass up."

Chris Burns, Challenge Advisory: "We are proud to have delivered such an extraordinary candidate for Augmate. Having worked with the company closely to support their growth over the last 6 months, we know Dave as CTO will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the organisation."

Dana COO of Augmate: "Challenge Advisory did a magnificent job of understanding our requirements for a world-class CTO. Within a short period of time, they identified Dave, former Cisco Chief and founder of Stringify, as a perfect fit for our culture and business. Dave is now leading our technology team in creating a new level of industry-leading software solutions for the IoT space."

AUGMATE

Augmate is the first company to develop a blockchain agnostic IoT device management platform. https://www.augmate.io/

CHALLENGE ADVISORY

Challenge Advisory LLP is a multi-sector strategy consultancy. We partner with disruptive and innovative technology companies to help facilitate their growth. www.challenge.org

