Challenge Butter Launches New Line of Dessert and Seasoned Snack Spreads

Six New Sweet and Savory Spreads Add a Burst of Fresh Flavor to Every Eating Occasion

DUBLIN, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Challenge Butter, a leading U.S. farmer-owned butter brand, today announced the launch of Challenge Butter Snack Spreads. These new spreads make a variety of favorite sweet and savory flavor profiles, ranging from Chocolate and Salted Caramel to Everything and Buffalo, available in a Challenge Butter-based spread.

As people are seeking easier ways to add fast flavor to meals and snacks with fresh ingredients, Challenge Butter designed these Snack Spreads for topping, dipping, spreading, slathering, sauteing and more.

Made with real butter and no artificial flavors, the Snack Spreads are available in three Dessert and three Seasoned varieties:

Vanilla Fudge Dessert Snack Spread – a hint of sweetness perfect for brightening up graham crackers, pretzels and waffles

– a hint of sweetness perfect for brightening up graham crackers, pretzels and waffles Chocolate Dessert Snack Spread – chocolaty bliss that's amazing on popcorn, crepes and strawberries

– chocolaty bliss that's amazing on popcorn, crepes and strawberries Salted Caramel Dessert Snack Spread – a perfect balance of sweet and salty on apples, pancakes and sauteed bananas

– a perfect balance of sweet and salty on apples, pancakes and sauteed bananas Buffalo Seasoned Snack Spread – Mildly spicy with the perfect amount of tang offers a kick to quesadillas, cauliflower and chicken wings

– Mildly spicy with the perfect amount of tang offers a kick to quesadillas, cauliflower and chicken wings Everything Seasoned Snack Spread - This popular roasted, savory flavor combination takes pita chips, chicken, sandwiches, and vegetable marinades to the next level

- This popular roasted, savory flavor combination takes pita chips, chicken, sandwiches, and vegetable marinades to the next level Garlic Parmesan and Herb Seasoned Snack Spread – a perfect blend of garlic, Parmesan and herbs that brings bold flavors to pasta, meats, bread and chips

"The Challenge Snack Spread line adds a new, flavorful twist to our beloved, freshly churned butter, making it possible for anyone to enhance their favorite snacks and meals quickly and easily," said Michael Burdeny, President of Challenge Dairy Products Inc. "Even after 110 years, Challenge continues to push itself to bring fresh innovation to the category, responding to consumers' growing interest in snacks and seeking ways to further enhance those eating occasions."

Challenge Butter Snack Spreads are packaged in 6.5 oz tubs with a SRP of $3.99, and just hit shelves at, Meijer, Spartan Nash, Harris Teeter, SaveMart, Lucky's, Lowe's Foods and Albertsons and its subsidiaries including Safeway, Jewel-Osco and Vons, with additional retail availability to follow this summer.

Challenge Butter is churned fresh daily from pure sweet cream as it has been for more than 110 years. Its dedicated dairy farmer owners and employees challenge themselves daily to exceed the tradition of quality and exceptional service the company has offered from its inception in 1911.

Challenge Butter products are available at retailers across the country. For additional information, recipes, cooking tips, retailers and more, please visit www.challengebutter.com.

About Challenge Butter

Award-winning Challenge Butter has been churning its butters from family-owned dairies daily since its inception in 1911. Today, it is one of the top butter brands in the nation and is part of Challenge Dairy Products portfolio of retail products which include traditional butter, spreadable butters, European-style butters, cream cheese and its new line of sweet and savory Snack Spreads. Challenge is a pioneer in the quality of butter products, being responsible for many industry firsts and today, with an eye on the future, its family dairy farmers are leaders in sustainable farming and animal welfare practices. Visit Challenge on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/ChallengeButter or at www.ChallengeButter.com.

Challenge Dairy Products, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of California Dairies Inc., the second largest dairy cooperative in the United States. Challenge is a cooperative association responsible for the marketing and distribution of dairy products produced from 400 family-owned dairies.

