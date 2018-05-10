Challenge Prepares California's Students to be Cyber Heroes

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Battling cybersecurity threats seems like a challenge that even the strongest superhero can't solve. But when a team of cyber heroes works together and puts their minds to something, great things can happen.

These young cyber heroes come from all walks of life and represent the best and brightest of what California has to offer. There are some daunting cybersecurity challenges facing our communities and businesses, but students across California are receiving the training necessary to conquer them.

Those efforts were on display April 28 as more than 160 middle and high school students participated in the California Mayors Cyber Cup competition. The event, organized by the California Cyberhub and principally funded by the California Community Colleges, Information and Communication Technology / Digital Media sector, was a product of collaboration by business, government, and educational partners.

Much like the students collaborating to solve cyber challenges, these groups are working together to ensure that students from all backgrounds have access to the tools that will prepare them to fill the demand for cybersecurity workers in California.

These are the results of the four regional California Mayors Cyber Cup events:

Sacramento

First place: Jesuit High School Team R-4808N, Carmichael

Second place: Monterey Trail Team 3, Elk Grove

Third place: Naval Sea Cadets, Sacramento

Orange County

First place: Troy High School InSecT DesTROYers, Fullerton

Second place: Troy High School Team 1, Fullerton

Third place: Valencia High School , Valencia

Inland Empire/Desert

First place: M.L. King High School Jr. NROTC Team 1, Riverside

NROTC Team 1, Second place: M.L. King High School Jr. NROTC Team 2, Riverside

NROTC Team 2, Third place: Canyon Springs High School Team 1, Moreno Valley

Central Valley

First place: Turlock High School , Turlock

, Turlock Second place: CART, Clovis

Third place: Dinuba High School, Dinuba

The winning teams from each event will compete in the statewide California Cyber Innovation Challenge, which will be held June 23-25 at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Keith Tresh, commander of the California Cybersecurity Integration Center in the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, said he was impressed by the students he saw at the event and that the need for well-trained cybersecurity professionals has never been greater.

"It's really cool to see that this generation is looking at this kind of work and excelling at it," Tresh said. "Cybersecurity is an insurance policy, and people are now realizing that if you don't have that insurance policy in place, it can have a dramatic impact on a company."

As the name suggests, the California Mayors Cyber Cup includes buy-in from mayors across the state. Rocklin Mayor Ken Broadway said it's critical for the government to support cyber competitions alongside local business and education partners.

"Having Sierra College host the Greater Sacramento California Mayors Cyber Cup in Rocklin was an honor," Broadway said. "Tech skills are in high demand and preparing our students for high-paying careers that meet the cyber needs of business and government through an innovative program like this is imperative."

Cybersecurity education is a priority for the California State Assembly, with select members as key partners with the California Cyberhub in creating and promoting events like the California Mayors Cyber Cup.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley attended the California Mayors Cyber Cup event in Sacramento and said the event helped make the community aware of cybersecurity threats and how to solve them through education and collaboration.

"California Mayors Cyber Cup competitions foster the next generation of cybersecurity professionals by bringing together students with leaders in government and industry," Kiley said. "This collaborative approach ensures a holistic understanding of security challenges while promoting communitywide awareness of cybersecurity issues."

The California Cyberhub is promoting participation in cyber camps and competitions being held throughout the summer to build on the energy generated at the California Mayors Cyber Cup and ensure that the cyber heroes don't fall behind in their training. See a complete listing of upcoming camps and workshops at https://ca-cyberhub.org/cyber-camps.

About the California Cyberhub

The California Cyberhub is a virtual, neutral, nimble online organization that is a collaboration of public higher education, K-12, government, business, and military working to enable a future workforce of ethical cybersecurity experts in California. Their mission is to enable a future ethical workforce by expanding and supporting quality cyber training across the State with a one-stop source for best practices and resources gathered from all cyber training and competition activities in California.

About Doing What Matters for Jobs and the Economy – Strong Workforce Program

Doing What MATTERS for jobs and the economy is a four-pronged framework to respond to the call of our nation, state, and regions to close the skills gap. The four prongs are: Give Priority for Jobs and the Economy » Make Room for Jobs and the Economy » Promote Student Success » Innovate for Jobs and the Economy.

The goals of Doing What Matters for Jobs and the Economy are to supply in-demand skills for employers, create relevant career pathways and stackable credentials, promote student success, and get Californians into open jobs.

About the California Cybersecurity Integration Center (Cal-CSIC)

The California Cybersecurity Integration Center was created in 2015 to reduce the likelihood and severity of cyber-attacks, improve inter-agency and cross-sector collaboration, prioritize cyber threats and alert potential victims, and strengthen the state's cybersecurity strategy. The Cal-CSIC is made up of four core partners, including the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, the California Department of Technology, the California Military Department, and the California Highway Patrol.

