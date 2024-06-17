Challenge Success Releases Student Voice Report on Well-Being, Belonging Across US High Schools

Study uncovers key insights into students' most pressing challenges, how schools can respond

STANFORD, Calif., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Challenge Success has released a new Student Voice Report, featuring data and insights on students' feelings of well-being, belonging, and engagement in high schools across the United States.

The study analyzed data from more than 270,000 high school students over the course of 14 years. The report paints a detailed picture of student life across demographics and school types. Notable findings include:

Student engagement and belonging are closely correlated with academic performance and success. Post this

Sleep and Stress: Throughout the duration of the study, students consistently report insufficient sleep and high levels of stress. However, students who get more sleep report having an easier time coping with stress.

Throughout the duration of the study, students consistently report insufficient sleep and high levels of stress. However, students who get more sleep report having an easier time coping with stress. Pressure to Succeed: Girls/women and gender diverse students report experiencing higher pressure to perform well in school when compared to boys/men.

Girls/women and gender diverse students report experiencing higher pressure to perform well in school when compared to boys/men. Sense of Engagement and Belonging: Student engagement and belonging are closely correlated with academic performance and success. Challenge Success analyzed various factors contributing to student engagement and found that students identifying as gender diverse, girls/women, and Black report lower levels of engagement and belonging when compared to their peers. Across all populations, the majority of students are not fully engaged in their schools.

Student engagement and belonging are closely correlated with academic performance and success. Challenge Success analyzed various factors contributing to student engagement and found that students identifying as gender diverse, girls/women, and Black report lower levels of engagement and belonging when compared to their peers. Across all populations, the majority of students are not fully engaged in their schools. School Climate and Culture: This report finds that an individual school's climate and culture can make a significant impact on student experience and engagement. Key factors contributing to a positive school culture include respectful and understanding relationships between staff and students, policies that accommodate individual needs, and a general atmosphere that promotes mutual respect and encouragement.

"The findings in the Student Voice Report highlight key areas where schools can take meaningful actions to support their students' well-being," said Megan Pacheco, executive director of Challenge Success. "By focusing on creating a collaborative and positive school environment where all students are valued and respected and feel that they belong, we can pave the way for more engaged learning for all students."

The report offers several recommendations to improve student engagement and well-being, including prioritizing both physical and mental health, providing students with relevant and meaningful academic experiences, and nurturing a positive, respectful, and caring school culture.

The full report, "Challenge Success Student Voice Report: A review of quantitative and qualitative data from 2010-2023 examining high school students' emotional and physical health, sense of connection and belonging in school, and engagement with learning," is available here .

About Challenge Success:

Challenge Success is affiliated with the Stanford Graduate School of Education. The nonprofit organization partners with school communities to elevate student voice and implement research-based, equity-centered strategies that improve student well-being, belonging, and engagement. For more information, visit https://www.challengesuccess.org .

Please direct inquiries to:

Caitlin Ciannella, Director of Development & Communications

[email protected]

(541) 280-9711

SOURCE Challenge Success