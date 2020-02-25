Challenger Bread Pan Launched Globally After Enthusiastic Baker Response and Sold Out Stock

"The Challenger Bread Pan was designed by bakers for bakers, and it produces better bread one-hundred percent of the time," said Challenger. "Its unique design is essentially an upside-down Dutch oven — a covered cast iron pan with a shallow base and a deep cover. It provides the right conditions for a great bake — radiant heat and trapped steam, and is easy to work with. Its dome-shaped cover has multiple handles, placed exactly where bakers need them. The Challenger Bread Pan is designed to bake the perfect loaf whether you are a new or experienced baker."

Bread Magazine's co-editor, François Thibeault noted, "The handles are at the right spot, keeping my hands safe when grabbing the pan in and out of the oven. It's large enough to bake 1.2 kg of dough and still get a great oven kick. It creates deep, golden crust, thin and crispy, with light yellowish-brown colors and black ears. The loaves come out of the oven with a remarkable charisma and rusticity."

Jim Challenger, a serial entrepreneur and daily bread baker with over 16,000 Instagram followers (@jimchall), founded Challenger Breadware to manufacture and sell the Challenger Bread Pan worldwide. He refined the details and design of the product through insights and feedback from both home and professional bakers across three continents.

Challenger Breadware's first production run rapidly sold out when it was first introduced last Fall. With a new US-based supply chain now in place, hundreds of backorders were shipped in January. Challenger's new e-commerce site ( www.challengerbreadware.com ) takes and fulfills orders immediately.

Since its introduction, the global community of Instagram bakers, from Martha Stewart to The Sourdoug h Podcast , has been enthusiastically sharing images of their beautiful bread loaves and successful baking experiences using the Challenger Bread Pan.

"The moment you grab one of these bread pans you know it's built to last. The pan has no drawbacks and is pretty much perfect in every way for the results we're all looking for in bread: crispy, airy, crunchy, fluffy, delicious bread." — @pizza_je w

"@jimchall you've knocked the ball out of the park! The handles front and back to lift the top off are great, the whole pan is very well crafted from the shape to the casting, and finally the fettling is top notch. It was well worth the wait." — @campbell266 4

Black Cast Iron for Radiating Heat

For their 2017 book, Modernist Bread, authors Nathan Myhrvold and Francisco Migoya, thoroughly tested many vessels for baking bread at home. They recommend black cast iron, which "does an excellent job of absorbing, retaining, and radiating heat." The Challenger Bread Pan's thick, black cast iron delivers the exact amount of powerful radiant heat needed for both the bottom and the top of the dough.

With ample proportions and shaped for bread, the Challenger Bread Pan provides the versatility bakers need to make a variety of loaves of almost any size. Bakers no longer need to be constrained to baking small loaves in a narrow range of shapes. The Challenger Bread Pan bakes perfect bâtards, boules, baguettes, ciabatta, focaccia, pizza, cinnamon rolls, dinner rolls, and fougasse.

Better Than a Dutch Oven

Chad Robertson started the artisan bread revolution for home bread bakers with his book, Tartine Brea d . He taught readers the professional bakers' technique of saturating their ovens with steam, using moist heat to produce bread with crackling crust, rich colors, open scores, and full volume. Since home ovens are designed to reduce moisture, Robertson recommended the "sealed environment of a Dutch oven."

The Challenger Bread Pan is a better solution for bread baking. Since standard Dutch ovens are deep, it's difficult for bakers to get well-proofed dough into them without degassing the dough or burning their hands. The Challenger Bread Pan's unique flat bottom and ample dome-shaped lid provide the benefits of a Dutch oven without the drawbacks. As award-winning Austrian food blogger Alex Melanidis of Brotokol l describes, "It's a great design, with multiple and strategically positioned handles and size dimensions that make the pan even suitable for 2kg bread loaves."

Specifications of the Challenger Bread Pan

EXTERIOR INTERIOR WEIGHT Length 15.4 in / 392 mm Length 12.3 in / 310 mm Total 21.9 lbs / 9.9 kg Width 10.2 in / 260 mm Width 9.6 in / 239 mm Lid 12.6 lbs / 5.7 kg Height 5.4 in / 136 mm Height 5 in/ 127 mm Base 9.3 lbs / 4.2 kg

The Challenger Bread Pan is in stock and available to ship worldwide, and can be purchased online at challengerbreadware.com for $295 plus shipping, taxes, and duties (where applicable).

