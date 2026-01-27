Challenger Center Launches 40th Anniversary, Honoring the Challenger Crew and Inspiring the Next Generation of Explorers

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation approaches the 40th anniversary of the loss of the Challenger STS-51L crew on January 28, 1986, Challenger Center announces the launch of its 40th anniversary commemoration. Throughout 2026, Challenger Center and its network of over 30 Challenger Learning Centers will honor the legacy of the Challenger crew while celebrating four decades of inspiring millions of students through immersive STEM learning. The yearlong anniversary will feature national events, new educational resources, and national recognitions that advance the organization's commitment to "Launch the Next Era" of exploration and discovery.

"As we approach this anniversary, we remember the Challenger crew not only for how they were lost, but for what they stood for," said Mike Kincaid, President of Challenger Center. "For 40 years, Challenger Center has carried forward their vision, turning inspiration into action and empowering students to see themselves as problem-solvers, innovators, and explorers."

Challenger Center will commemorate the year in a variety of ways. They will launch the Challenger-7 Recognition , honoring organizations whose work reflects the spirit of the Challenger 51-L crew.

Challenger Center will also create a Digital Time Capsule , inviting students nationwide to imagine what space exploration will look like 40 years from now. Student-created works will be preserved as a national collection, with highlights shared publicly in April 2026.

Additional initiatives include lesson plans spotlighting each of the seven Challenger astronauts , designed to help students explore the crew's passions.

Two major national events will unite all 32 Challenger Learning Centers across the country: an All Mission Flight Day on April 24, 2026, and a coast-to-coast "Follow the Sun" Mission on May 1, 2026.

"The future of our STEM workforce depends on today's students, and this anniversary is both a moment of reflection and a call to look boldly toward the future," Kincaid. "Challenger Center ensures the Challenger crew's legacy continues—not only in remembrance, but in the dreams and determination of students across the country."

For more information about Challenger Center's 40th anniversary, visit www.challenger.org .

Media Contact: Julia Austin, Director of Communications at Challenger Center, [email protected], 202-827-1575

Founded in April 1986 by the families of the Challenger crew, Challenger Center is a leader in STEM education, providing hands-on learning opportunities to hundreds of thousands of students each year.

