Challenger Center Names Mike Kincaid as President and Executive Director

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Challenger Center, a leading nonprofit STEM education organization, announced today that its Board of Directors has selected Mike Kincaid as the organization's new President and Executive Director. Kincaid most recently served as the Associate Administrator of NASA's Office of STEM Engagement (OSTEM). He will join Challenger Center's headquarters team in Washington, DC, on January 2, 2025. As President and Executive Director, Kincaid will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the organization, including its strategic direction, operations, and financial sustainability.

"I'm excited to join Challenger Center and support the organization's incredible work in STEM education," said Kincaid. "I look forward to building on Challenger Center's remarkable legacy and expanding our efforts to engage young people in STEM, empower educators, and create lasting impact in communities across the country."

"Mike's experience in leading STEM initiatives at NASA, combined with his deep commitment to education and innovation, makes him an ideal leader to guide Challenger Center into its next phase of growth," said Josh Izenberg, Chairperson of Challenger Center's Board of Directors. "We are confident that his vision, strategic insights, and passion for STEM will drive our mission forward and build upon the critical work we are doing to ignite curiosity in students."

Kincaid began his career at NASA's Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston, TX, and went on to lead various organizations at JSC, including serving as Director of Education, Deputy Director of Human Resources, and Deputy Chief Financial Officer. Prior to his most recent leadership role with OSTEM, he was the Director of External Relations at JSC, where his office interacted with stakeholders across the country. Kincaid retired from NASA in November 2024 after having served the agency for more than 37 years.

"As I considered opportunities for my post-NASA life, I wanted a role that would inspire students across the country, using the excitement of space to help shape the STEM workforce of the future. Challenger Center feels like the perfect fit, and I'm excited to be joining the team."

For more information about Challenger Center, please visit www.challenger.org

About Challenger Center

As a leader in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education, each year Challenger Center provides hundreds of thousands of students with experiential education programs that engage students in hands-on learning opportunities. These programs, delivered in Challenger Learning Centers and classrooms, strengthen knowledge in STEM subjects and inspire students to pursue careers in these important fields. Challenger Center was created by the Challenger families to honor the crew of shuttle flight STS-51-L.

