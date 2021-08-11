Challenger Saurus.com is partnering with Ambassadeurs Group!

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewire Holding Ltd, through its brand Saurus.com, is partnering with Ambassadeurs Group Ltd, a premier Mayfair business that is determined to promote social and financial inclusion through this joint product development program.

Jose Merino, CEO at Saurus.com said, "We live in a world where we still have way too many unbanked people, this joint approach will provide under-represented people and businesses with the tools enabling their inclusion with the wider community. We are aligning our ethics with the United Nations #1 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 1) to contribute to the eradication of poverty through our social and financial inclusion programs."

Jose's philanthropic endeavours pre-pandemic also include involvement with Dunkin´ a social inclusion internet sharing project in Spain. Saurus is his latest brainchild.

The Saurus app and associated technology allows underbanked individuals access to low fee merchant accounts and free internet sharing from merchant to personal accounts. Reliance on Wifi or mobile data is removed as individuals will be able to transact through POS.

Kevin McGowen, Ambassadeurs Group, CEO said, "We are delighted to be collaborating with Saurus.com in promoting social and financial inclusion through the integration of their patent protected technology. The tech is really elegant, and the concept is on message with our diverse range of new online products. We are transforming our business to embrace the digital age in a socially responsible way and in support of our charitable activities."

Notes to editors:

The Saurus app is aimed for release in Q4-21 to the Ambassadeurs Group clients in support of its charitable activities. In Q2-2021, Saurus.com raised $2.3 million in its pre-Series A funding round. For its next Series A round Saurus.com engaged 3 London brokers, of which one is an FCA regulated broker.

Jose Merino is the former Executive Vice-President of Operations at a Global Fortune 500-listed electronics company in Silicon Valley. He has a long history of successes in the tech arena. In the '90s, he invented a cell phone which he sold to a listed tech company in Asia. His success continued on the signing of a licencing agreement with a Fortune 500 tech giant.

