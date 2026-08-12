Challenges and Opportunities in Real-Time Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn what real-time clinical trials involve and how continuous data access and monitoring could support patient safety, trial oversight and decision-making. The featured panelists will discuss the FDA initiative, digital technologies and real-time analytics, as well as challenges involving data integration, quality, governance, privacy and regulatory compliance. Attendees will also explore what sponsors, CROs, data monitoring committees and regulators may need to consider as trials become more continuously monitored.

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The concept of Real-Time Clinical Trials (RTCT) has recently gained significant attention following the FDA's introduction of the RTCT initiative and the launch of pilot programs to explore its feasibility. Traditionally, clinical trials have relied on periodic data collection, cleaning, analysis and reporting, resulting in potential delays between data generation and clinical decision-making. This webinar explores how RTCT could address these delays through a more continuous and connected approach to study oversight.

RTCT envisions an environment in which safety, operational performance and the benefit-risk profile can be monitored, evaluated and acted upon as data are generated throughout a study. The initiative addresses several longstanding challenges in clinical research, including operational inefficiencies, delays in data availability and limited real-time visibility into study conduct, patient safety and treatment effectiveness.

This webinar will discuss the regulatory vision driving its development and its potential impact on sponsors, CROs, investigators, data monitoring committees (DMCs), newly required independent safety assessment entities (ISAEs) and regulatory agencies. Participants will gain insights into how advances in digital technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), electronic health records (EHRs) and real-time analytics, guided by aggregate safety and benefit-risk assessment planning, may result in a new generation of continuous clinical trial oversight and decision-making.

Attendees will also learn about current challenges involving source-to-EDC data flow, interoperability, data quality, privacy protection, governance and regulatory compliance. The webinar will examine opportunities to improve patient safety, trial quality, operational efficiency and development timelines, as well as practical considerations involving technological readiness, organizational transformation, assessment planning and regulatory expectations.

Register for this webinar to learn how RTCT may improve patient safety, trial oversight and clinical decision-making.

Join (Moderator) Tai Xie, PhD, CEO, CIMS Global; (Panelist) Randall Hein, Founder & Managing Partner, Heinsight; (Panelist) Jay Herson, PhD, Senior Associate, Biostatistics, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health; (Panelist) Scott Proestel, MD, Principal, Bethesda Pharmaceutical Consulting, LLC; and (Panelist) Greg Ball, PhD, Safety Data Scientist, ASAPprocess Consulting, for the live webinar on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at 12:30pm EDT (9:30am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Challenges and Opportunities in Real-Time Clinical Trials.

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