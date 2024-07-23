Challenging Medicare Lien Reduced by 98%

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Changes to state laws have allowed hundreds of thousands of sexual assault victims a chance to settle lawsuits. MASSIVE: Medical and Subrogation Specialists have resolved liens for numerous sexual assault litigations. MASSIVE's staff is specially trained to work with law firms that lead the charge for their clients to recover from this life-altering trauma.

Recently, MASSIVE assisted a firm whose plaintiff was a victim of sexual abuse decades ago. This abuse resulted in psychological injuries that totaled $962,580.66 in Medicare liens.

MASSIVE has the compassion and expertise to handle lien resolution for personal injury law firms' sexual assault cases.

Due to the recent change in the statute of limitations for sexual misconduct cases, the law firm pursued a recovery for their client with no time limitations for this trauma. However, because these incidents occurred decades ago, the lien was difficult to dispute.

MASSIVE's experts worked with the law firm to obtain the proper history of the case. Christina Sanalitro, CP, Senior Lien Negotiator at MASSIVE, ultimately established which conditions directly applied to the misconduct and which were brought about by experiences later in life. After presenting the case to Medicare, Christina and the Single Event team at MASSIVE successfully removed charges from the lien. The $962,580.66 Medicare lien was reduced to $17,339.88 – a 98% reduction!

"Due to the length of time that has passed, these cases are complicated to prove unless we can show the other life experiences have occurred to alter the conditions," said Christina. "I successfully established the history and current condition to get the accurate lien amount for the firm to use for the pending litigation. We are very pleased with the results of this case."

Contact MASSIVE to discuss your cases as soon as possible to avoid unnecessary delays and complications for you and the victims of abuse. MASSIVE utilizes special privacy training and has the experience, along with the compassion, expertise, and focus needed to handle the lien resolution for personal injury law firms' sexual assault cases.

MASSIVE is a nationwide provider of healthcare lien resolution services. By partnering with personal injury law firms in both Single Event and Mass Tort cases, MASSIVE expedites settlements through cutting-edge software, services, and support.

