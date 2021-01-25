Challenging Teens to Answer the Call for Kindness

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley's Way Foundation calls on teens (13-19 years old) from across the country to come up with an idea to bring more kindness into the world.

The Call for Kindness is an annual contest that offers teens the chance to participate in a dynamic leadership development fellowship and win up to $3000 to fund a project that inspires kindness and strengthens their local or global communities.

"This year has taught us that kindness and community are more important than ever. The Call for Kindness Fellows are shining examples of kind leadership, and their stories inspire all of us to be better to each other," said Dr. Christine O'Connell, Executive Director of Riley's Way Foundation.

Teens (13-19) are invited to submit a new or existing project idea, tackling anything from pressing equity and social justice issues to building meaningful connections within their school or community. As many as 30 teen-led projects will receive awards. A separate category will consider five projects specifically focused on food insecurity; there is a growing need for solutions to this important issue only amplified by the pandemic.

Past projects have included school clubs in Oregon that made sure no one sits alone at lunch or taught STEM to younger kids in Florida; local community projects that provided birthday gifts to those in need in Illinois or planted community gardens in Georgia; and national projects that brought together students from across the political spectrum based in Washington or a podcast supporting teens struggling with mental health issues. Throughout the pandemic, Call for Kindness Fellows adapted their programs and continued to make a difference.

"Being around so many passionate and caring individuals has inspired me to work my hardest to make a positive impact with STEM Hour," said Everest Maya-Tudor (18) of Miami, FL, and 2020 Call for Kindness Fellow. "With the support of Riley's Way and my fellow Call for Kindness Fellows, I've grown to be a more resourceful and versatile leader, as STEM Hour continues to reach children at shelters through online lessons and care packages."

"Today, more than ever, the world needs kind and empathetic leaders," said Ian Sandler, co-founder of Riley's Way. "At Riley's Way we are committed to supporting the next generation of kind leaders to help them build a better, kinder, more just world."

