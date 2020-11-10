MEIRON, Israel, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cham Foods, Ltd., launches a line of dry, ready-to-eat (RTE) pulses and grains for instant meals and soups to fill the demand for a quick, nutritious meal at home or on-the-go. The new line maintains the full flavor and texture of grains and legumes, answering the unmet needs of established food companies, diet-meals startups, and innovative emerging brands.

Meeting challenges in RTE pulses & grains

Cham innovates plant-based ready meals and soups with new instant pulses and grains (PRNewsfoto/Cham Foods, Ltd.)

The ideal for developers creating plant-based ready-meals containing healthful legumes and grains is to showcase them in their wholesome complete forms. But most pre-cooked legumes and grains undergo long, multi-step preparation that leaves them overcooked and looking smashed. Instant-meal manufacturers often resort to offering noodles or pastas instead.

"Our RTE precooked pulses and grains can easily be integrated into any instant hotpot, saving time and labor for both food companies and consumers, taking the instant meal concept to new heights," says Moran Avni, VP of Business Development of Cham Foods. "Whether opting for lentils or quinoa, the pulses look like they were cooked 'just now', taste good, and contain their full nutritional value. All that's needed is to add hot water and wait one to five minutes."

Global RTE meal trends

Innova Market Insights reports an 11+% average annual growth in launches of ready-to-eat meals and soups (RTEs) featuring a vegan or vegetarian or plant-based or clean-label claim (Global, CAGR 2015-2019). The research group also noted 33% growth in global ready meals and soups launches featuring a clean-label claim in 2019, with 15% of global ready meals and soups launched featuring a vegan claim and 14% of global ready meals and soups launches featuring a vegetarian claim in that year.

In today's time-pressed world, consumers seek quick, ready-to-eat options. But too often vegetarians and vegans end up in a trade-off between "on-the-go" eating and healthy eating. RTE makers recognize this challenge, especially when it comes to traditionally slow-cooked foods such as pulses and whole grains — the primary, ideal sources of vegetarian protein.

"The gap between consumers' desire to eat wholesome, better-for-you foods and the ready meals they actually eat is huge," says Shay Shevi, CEO of Cham Foods. "Consumers perceive many dry RTE meals as cheap, unhealthy, or 'artificial'. Our mission is to change this perception and bring innovation to the table. This is especially crucial during these times, with fewer people dining out which has led to high demand for hot, wholesome meals that are easy to access."

How it's done

Cham combines traditional methods with sophisticated technologies to overcome challenges in crafting freeze-dried prepared ingredients in order to preserve their nutritional value. It also maintains the same textures and flavors of freshly made whole grains and legumes. Simply add hot water and they're ready for consumption in minutes.

Cham's advanced freeze-drying and pre-drying processes effectively keep the products closest to fresh, without added ingredients. They enjoy a long shelf life at ambient temperatures. The end product is about 30% of its original weight, and retains the original color, shape, flavor, and nutritional value far better than with any other drying method.

Guaranteeing farm-to-table quality and transparency, Cham starts in the fields, working with select suppliers and growers, to bring consumers high-quality, non-GMO, conventional or organic legumes and whole grains that comply with the highest safety control standards. "Our clean-label, plant-based product line contains a full complement of proteins, fibers, vitamins, and minerals in one pot," enthuses Avni. "They're ideal for flexitarians, vegetarians, and vegans. We can provide the ingredients separately or create mixes tailor-made to client preferences. We can even customize the texture, making the legumes or grains turn out softer or firmer upon rehydration, as desired."

About Cham Foods

Celebrating 50 years in the food ingredients industry, Cham Foods, Ltd., is a leading global tomato and citrus powders manufacturer. The company maintains full control on the supply chain, to ensure transparency. Cham exporting to more than 30 countries in six continents, markets to some of the largest food companies, as well medium and start-up companies. The company installed ultra-modern, custom freeze-drying facilities to ensure great tasting, shelf-stable ingredient solutions that deliver the farm-to-table experience today's health-conscious consumers demand. All Cham products are kosher and halal, as well as GFSI-, GMP- and HACCP-certified.

