Chamber Cardio Launches Innovative Value-Based Cardiology Care Platform with Early Success

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamber Cardio, a pioneering technology-enabled delivery platform, is proud to announce its official launch. Positioned as a partner for cardiology practices navigating the transition to value-based care, Chamber Cardio addresses the pressing clinical and financial challenges faced by the cardiology industry today.

In the current landscape, only a fraction - less than 15% - of cardiology practices have embraced value-based contracts, while the financial burden of cardiovascular disease remains substantial for the healthcare system. Chamber Cardio, leveraging technology-enabled support, emerges as a transformative solution, providing evidence-based insights as well as operational support crucial for success in value-based care.

Designed with cardiologists in mind, Chamber Cardio offers a suite of tools aimed to help them in their transition to value-based care. The customizable platform enables cardiologists to regain control by offering real-time data, evidence-based guidelines, and contracting support. Additionally, Chamber Cardio provides a dedicated care team that acts as an extension of practices, facilitating the implementation of value-based contracts.

Co-Founded by George Aloth, a former BCBS health plan President & CEO and kidney care VBC executive, Dr. Sameer Sheth, a cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, and Dr. Jeffrey De Flavio, a Co-Founder of Pearl Health and founding CEO of Group Recover Together, Chamber Cardio is positioned as the go-to solution for cardiologists committed to improving outcomes and growing their practice.

"As a practicing cardiologist, I've both experienced and witnessed the challenges faced within practices," notes Co-Founder and President, Dr. Sameer Sheth. "Chamber Cardio is our response to these challenges. It's a platform built by cardiologists, for cardiologists, empowering us to deliver the best care possible while fostering collaboration and innovation in our field."

"Chamber Cardio is not just a platform; it's our vision to transform cardiology care," explains George Aloth, Co-Founder & CEO. "Our goal is to provide unparalleled support to cardiologists in their transition to value-based care, putting them in control of their practice while offering patients the best experience, ultimately improving health outcomes for heart disease."

The platform addresses inefficiencies in existing care models that often lead to increased acute events for patients and challenges for cardiologists. "Practicing outcome driven cardiology reduces health disparities and improves care for everyone," said Co-Founder Dr. Jeffrey De Flavio. "We are going to change the way our nation's cardiologists practice, freeing them from short-sighted incentives and aligning them with patients."

Chamber Cardio distinguishes itself by offering its technology platform, contracting services and care team support in the transition to value-based care free to practices. This commitment to partnership with network practices ensures a win-win scenario for all. Additionally, Chamber Cardio facilitates local physician networking for patient referrals, creating a robust and interconnected cardiology community.

Chamber Cardio is poised to make a dramatic impact on both cardiology practices and health plans. By making the transition to value-based care more accessible, Chamber Cardio empowers cardiologists to provide top-quality care, increasing revenue potential for practices and substantially lowering health plan costs.

