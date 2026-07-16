Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture of Panama Launches 2027 Trade Expo Platform to Drive Foreign Investment and Regional Growth

Four co-located exhibitions will connect global buyers, investors and companies across trade, logistics, energy and technology.

PANAMA CITY, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture of Panama (CCIAP) has launched its 2027 trade exhibition platform, positioning Panama as a strategic gateway for U.S. and global companies seeking access to Latin America, the Caribbean and the Andean region.

EXPOCOMER, EXPO LOGÍSTICA PANAMÁ, EXPO ELÉCTRICA INTERNACIONAL - PANAMÁ and EXPO TECH will take place April 6-8, 2027, at the Panama Convention Center in Amador. The three-day program is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors, including buyers, exhibitors and trade missions from over 30 countries.

The platform is designed to accelerate cross-border transactions, expand market access for Panamanian and international companies, and support investment and job creation in high-growth sectors

"Panama offers an ideal environment for building high-impact partnerships and developing sustainable solutions for the Latin American market," said Aurelio Barría Pino, president of CCIAP. "These exhibitions are powerful economic platforms that generate business opportunities, commercial transactions and employment."

The four events will bring together decision-makers across global commerce, multimodal transportation, supply chains, infrastructure, energy efficiency, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and digital transformation. The agenda will include business matchmaking, commercial showcases, executive networking and specialized forums focused on innovation and regional competitiveness.

Gustavo Taft, president of CCIAP's Organizing Committee for Exhibitions and Events, said the initiative formally activates an international sales and promotion platform for Panama. Sustainability and environmentally responsible innovation will be central to the 2027 program.

The launch brought together senior government officials, business leaders, diplomats and representatives of multilateral financial institutions, including the Inter-American Development Bank, CAF - Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Central American Bank for Economic Integration.

CCIAP also highlighted World of Coffee Panama 2026, scheduled for October 23-25, when the event will be held in Latin America and in a coffee-producing country for the first time.

MEDIA CONTACT: María Eugenia Grimaldo Araúz | [email protected] | +507 207-3420, Lorena Espinosa | [email protected]

SOURCE CÁMARA DE COMERCIO DE PANAMÁ