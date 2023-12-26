Chamber of Commerce of Panama will hold important trade Expos in 2024

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture of Panama (CCIAP) will hold three important trade Expos in 2024. From March 5 to 7, 2024, EXPOCOMER, EXPO LOGÍSTICA PANAMÁ and EXPO TURISMO Internacional will take place at the Panama Convention Center.

Exhibitors, buyers, and visitors from more than 30 countries will meet in 30 thousand square meters, where "we seek to offer them a unique experience not only for business, but for information and learning," said Jose Ramón Icaza, president of Exhibitions and Events of the CCIAP.

Expocomer celebrates 40 years of being the "World Trade Showcase" where countries from 5 continents present products of food and beverage, textiles and fashion, technology, and electronic equipment.

On the other hand, EXPO LOGISTICA Panama promotes the country as one of the most important logistic hubs in the region, giving rise to new opportunities for the development, dynamism, and innovation of the sector. While, EXPO TURISMO Internacional, promotes the growth of the Panamanian tourism industry, creating the ideal scenario for exhibitors to have direct contact with specialized buyers, tour operators and potential travelers; as well as, conference organizers interested in this warm, friendly and vibrant destination, which invites to connect with its authenticity and where you always Live for More!

"After COVID shutdown, since our comeback in 2022, Expocomer, Expo Logística Panama and Expo Turismo Internacional have been successful exhibitions, every year exceeds the other," explained Adolfo Fábrega, President of the CCIAP. "During the 2023 edition, these three International expos reached US$ 134.2 million in business transactions and US$48.2 million in economic benefits to the country."

Panama is a thriving country, and, in these exhibitions, it promotes commercial and business exchange between more than 30 countries. In addition to promoting the well-being of the people of these nations through the free market as a substantial element of life in democracy.

For more information visit www.expocomer.com or write to [email protected] 

Contact: Chamber of Commerce of Panama
[email protected] 

SOURCE Cámara de Comercio, Industrias y Agricultura de Panamá

