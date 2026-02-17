Chamber of Mothers Teams Up With SmartyPants Vitamins To Launch 'CoM Unity', a National Initiative Strengthening Community Care for Mothers

CoM Unity is designed to reconnect mothers with one another and essential resources at a moment of growing isolation and unmet support needs for families nationwide

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamber of Mothers, the leading nonpartisan nonprofit advocating for mothers on paid leave, affordable childcare, and maternal health, today announced the launch of CoM Unity, a national initiative designed to strengthen community care by reconnecting mothers to one another and to local support resources at a time of growing economic, social, and emotional strain for families across the U.S. What started as nine fired-up moms looking to enact change has evolved into the largest grassroots movement united in advocacy, reaching up to 20 million people monthly through more than 100,000 members and 48 local chapters in 33 states.

The initiative launches in partnership with SmartyPants Vitamins , a science-backed nutrition brand committed to thoughtful formulation and transparency, with a mission to help every parent nurture their child's highest development with quality nutrition.

Recent figures show that 80% of mothers feel lonely,1 and many lack access to consistent, non-medical support during one of the most vulnerable periods of their lives;2 17% of new mothers report receiving no outside help or support outside of their spouse or partner,3 yet some 90% of people are willing to help.4 CoM Unity aims to connect people, amplify existing resources and work, and remind of the enduring power of community care.

"CoM Unity is rooted in the belief that community is a basic human need. Across generations and cultures, mothers have relied on one another for care, wisdom, and survival. Yet in modern America, too many parents are navigating pregnancy, postpartum, and parenthood alone. As we continue to advocate for the policies families need to thrive, our path forward—now more than ever—is together. We need each other," said Erin Erenberg, CEO of Chamber of Mothers.

"Through CoM Unity, Chamber of Mothers and SmartyPants Vitamins are creating pathways for connection that honor the many ways care has always existed, while making it easier for mothers to ask for and receive support today," said Devyani Chaturvedi, Senior Nutrition Scientist at SmartyPants Vitamins. "The initiative connects mothers to local organizations, grassroots networks, and one another, while amplifying the work of community care leaders who have been doing this work on the ground, an effort we at SmartyPants Vitamins have championed in other ways since inception in 2011."

SmartyPants Vitamins joins CoM Unity as the founding partner, recognizing that community, like nutrition, is foundational to health. The partnership reflects a shared belief that maternal wellbeing is shaped not only by clinical care, but by access to trusted support, education, and connection. Since its founding (and later acquired by Unilever in 2020), SmartyPants Vitamins has championed science-backed nutrition while supporting initiatives that expand access, education, and care for mothers and families, understanding that health outcomes are shaped as much by connection and support as by what we put into our bodies.

CoM Unity will roll out nationally through local chapter engagement, community activations, and storytelling that centers real mothers and real acts of care. The initiative underscores that care looks different in every community and that small, everyday acts of support are not supplemental, but essential to maternal and family health.

Mothers cannot wait for policy change to feel supported. CoM Unity is about rebuilding connection now, reminding mothers that they are not alone, and making care visible, accessible, and human again. For more information about CoM Unity and how to get involved, visit chamberofmothers.com/community.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Chamber of Mothers

Chamber of Mothers is a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) uniting mothers as advocates to create a better America by rallying their followers around cornerstone issues all mothers can agree on: paid leave, affordable childcare and maternal health. Through grassroots movements, local chapters, and community-building, Chamber of Mothers drives change advancing maternal rights on the state and local levels, and brings their stories straight to elected officials in Washington, D.C. Dedicated to empowering American mothers with knowledge and resources, Chamber of Mothers reaches 4 million mothers which is then bolstered by the original founders who can reach a total of 20 million mothers per month when they share the same message at the same time. To date, the organization is the only group giving actionable tools to mobilize mothers on the ground and carrying it all the way through to the top. Now, with over 100,000 members, 43 active local chapters, and a waiting list of over 300 communities ready to start chapters, Chamber of Mothers is changing policy and culture to create a nation where mothers – and by extension families, communities, and our nation – thrive. For more, visit chamberofmothers.com and follow them on Instagram @chamberofmothers.

About SmartyPants Vitamins

Founded in 2011 by parents Courtney and Gordon Gould, SmartyPants is a science-backed vitamin brand focused on helping fill common nutrition gaps in early childhood. Trusted by over one million parents, the brand develops research-backed vitamins that combine great taste with smart formulation and clean-label standards, including USDA Organic, IGEN™ Non-GMO tested, sugar-free options, and rigorous third-party lab testing. Since day one, SmartyPants has maintained a long-standing partnership with Vitamin Angels, providing life-changing nutrients to women and children in underserved communities worldwide. Through this partnership, SmartyPants has impacted over 40 million women and children worldwide. In 2020, SmartyPants was acquired by Unilever and is now part of the company's health and wellbeing portfolio. The brand continues to advocate for equitable access to nutrition and stronger childhood nutrition policies, so every parent can support their children's highest development with the highest-quality nutrition. To learn more about SmartyPants please visit smartypantsvitamins.com or purchase us directly from Amazon.com or retailers nationwide. You can also follow along @SmartyPants.

1. Peanut – "Where Did The Village Go?"

Peanut App. (n.d.). Where Did The Village Go? https://www.peanut-app.io/where-did-the-village-go

2. Philips. (2025, July 22). Study finds 90% of people are willing to help new parents—Yet 62% of moms, including 76% of Hispanic moms, have difficulty voicing their needs: It's time for the village to step in with support. Philips. https://www.usa.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/press/2025/study-finds-90-percentage-of-people-are-willing-to-help-new-parents

3. Philips. (2025, July 22). Study finds 90% of people are willing to help new parents—Yet 62% of moms, including 76% of Hispanic moms, have difficulty voicing their needs: It's time for the village to step in with support. Philips. https://www.usa.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/press/2025/study-finds-90-percentage-of-people-are-willing-to-help-new-parents

4. Philips Avent & March of Dimes, Study Finds 90% of People Are Willing to Help New Parents—Yet 62% of Moms, Including 76% of Hispanic Moms, Have Difficulty Voicing Their Needs: It's Time for the Village to Step In with Support, Philips press release, July 22, 2025, https://www.usa.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/press/2025/study-finds-90-percentage-of-people-are-willing-to-help-new-parents.html

SOURCE SmartyPants Vitamins; Chamber of Mothers