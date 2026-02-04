/C O R R E C T I O N -- Chamber Cardio/

In the news release, Chamber Raises $60 Million in Series A Funding to Drive the Future of Cardiology Value-Based Care, issued 04-Feb-2026 by Chamber Cardio over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Chamber Raises $60 Million in Series A Funding to Drive the Future of Cardiology Value-Based Care

Led by Frist Cressey Ventures, with investments from General Catalyst and other prominent investors, the round enables Chamber to continue to scale rapidly nationwide

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamber today announced it has raised $60 million in Series A funding to support cardiologists and health plans in managing patients with heart disease under value-based care models. The round was led by Frist Cressey Ventures, with participation from existing investors General Catalyst, AlleyCorp, American Family Ventures, and Company Ventures, as well as strategic participation from Optum Ventures, Healthworx Ventures, and additional investment from Black Opal Ventures. The financing also includes debt from HSBC Innovation Banking.

The Series A funding will be used to expand partnerships with health plans and cardiology practices, grow into additional markets, and continue building Chamber's clinical, operational, and technology teams.

"Chamber is focused on building the infrastructure that helps cardiologists succeed in value-based care, supports more predictable performance for health plans, and ultimately delivers a better experience for patients with heart disease" said George Aloth, Co-Founder and CEO of Chamber.

Chamber partners with both payers and cardiologists to support value-based care programs focused on the long-term management of cardiovascular disease. Its cardiology-focused data and intelligence platform, designed to support clinicians within existing workflows, integrates workflow-native AI to prioritize high-risk patients, identify gaps in guideline-directed therapy, and reduce manual chart review. This combined with Chamber's operational infrastructure helps reduce preventable complications and hospital use, improve patient experience, and provide health plans with clearer visibility into cardiovascular performance and total cost of care.

"Cardiovascular care generates enormous amounts of data, but clinicians don't need more data but rather a clearer signal," said Sameer Sheth, M.D., Co-Founder, President & CMO of Chamber.

Cardiovascular disease remains one of the largest drivers of healthcare cost and utilization in the U.S. Cardiologists are increasingly responsible for older, higher-risk patients, yet often lack timely data and support outside of office visits. These gaps contribute to delayed interventions, missed follow-ups, avoidable hospitalizations, and rising costs that traditional fee-for-service care was not designed to address.

"At FCV, we invest in companies transforming care delivery in healthcare's most consequential areas, and Chamber exemplifies that mission," said Senator Bill Frist, M.D., Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Frist Cressey Ventures and a nationally recognized heart and lung transplant surgeon. "Cardiovascular disease is the largest driver of U.S. healthcare spend, yet care delivery remains fragmented and fee-for-service–driven. The Chamber platform brings value-based care to cardiology, delivering better outcomes and improved quality of life for patients and their families."

Chamber currently supports patients through multiple payer partnerships and works with a network of more than 500 cardiologists across seven states, with plans for continued national expansion.

For more information, visit www.chambercardio.com.

About Chamber

Chamber is dedicated to supporting cardiology practices through technology-enabled delivery. Co-founded by healthcare industry leaders George Aloth, Dr. Sameer Sheth, and Dr. Jeffrey De Flavio, Chamber empowers cardiologists to thrive in a value-based care, ensuring improved patient outcomes and increased practice success.

Correction: An earlier version of this release omitted attribution to the quote in paragraph 7.

SOURCE Chamber Cardio