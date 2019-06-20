Chamber Raises Donations to Help Fund Mental Health Counselor at Miami Beach Senior High

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce (Chamber) raised donations to help fund a mental health professional at Miami Beach Senior High School through the Chamber's Miami Beach Education Foundation.

"From teacher grants, to funding a healthcare initiative and now a mental health professional, our Education Foundation enriches our community," said Co-Chairpeople for the Chamber Robin Jacobs and Wayne Pathman. "We would like to thank all the businesses that help fund this much needed position in our community."

Recently, Chamber President Jerry Libbin, City of Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and his daughter Hannah Gelber, who is an alumni of Miami Beach Senior High School, explained the need for a mental health professional at Miami Beach Senior High School. With their help, the Chamber was able to raise the funds. Community members like Miami Heat player Hassan Whiteside, The Boucher Brothers, Mango's Tropical Cafe Owner, David Wallack and business leader Wayne Roberts were among the many donors.

The mission of the Miami Beach Chamber Education Foundation is to identify and support the needs of public education in Miami Beach and its feeder pattern schools.

The Foundation provides as many as three teachers' grants of up to $1,000 a piece in each of the eight public schools that are part of the Miami Beach public school feeder pattern. We call this the "Links Project" as it demonstrates the "linkage" between the business community, from whom we raise the funds, and public education. Every teacher in all eight schools are eligible to make an application that is pre-approved by their department chair and principal prior to submission to the Chamber Education Foundation. The proposals must discuss their desire to create a new and innovative program within the teacher's classroom that could not exist without this Chamber grant.

The Miami Beach Chamber Education Foundation donates thousands of dollars each year to enrich the quality of education for Miami Beach public school students and invests in their future.

ABOUT THE MIAMI BEACH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce was formed in 1921 to promote the economic well-being of Miami Beach's citizens, to improve the quality of life for the entire community, and to communicate the view of the business community on major issues of public policy.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Danny Diaz

Cell (305) 389-8986

danny@miamibeachchamber.com

SOURCE Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce

