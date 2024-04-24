Chamberlain Coffee & 818 Tequila Debut Limited Edition Espresso Martini Kit

Now, cocktail lovers don't need an espresso maker: they can simply mix the candied pecan cold brew with the tequila for what is officially the cocktail's most delicious rendition. Consumers will also get the chance to experience the festive cocktail for themselves at select restaurants in New York and Los Angeles.

Starting today, fans can purchase the Espresso Martini Kit Bundle ($72) which features the cold brew singles, a cocktail shaker, and a martini glass on Chamberlain Coffee's website . Consumers can also purchase bundle items individually, including the Chamberlain Coffee and 818 Candied Pecan cold brew singles ($16), cobranded cocktail shakers ($28), martini glasses ($25), and limited-edition baby tees ($55). The Candied Pecan cold brew singles and 818 Tequila Reposado are also available for purchase on Gopuff in participating cities.

Emma & Kendall's Espresso Martini will be featured on menus across select restaurants in New York and Los Angeles including LAVO Los Angeles, Belles Beach House, Élephante, Little Ruby's, Dudleys, Happiest Hour, KYU and more, from April 24th through April 28th.

"Working with Kendall and 818 on this was such a blast. The whole thing came together naturally because we adore each other and adore espresso martinis with tequila. We played around and ended up creating a unique take on an espresso martini that we know people will love. The Chamberlain Coffee Candied Pecan Cold Brew Singles with the 818 Tequila Reposado flavors is nutty and sweet and perfect. I am so excited for people to try it." said Chamberlain Coffee Founder, Creative Director and Investor Emma Chamberlain.

"I'm so happy that 818 is collaborating with Chamberlain, Emma and I have been wanting our brands to do something fun together," said Kendall Jenner, Founder of 818 Tequila. "We're not only creating something delicious together -- we're settling the debate, once and for all, that espresso martinis taste best when they're made with tequila."

Fans can shop the collection at ChamberlainCoffee.com or gopuff.com and see how Kendall and Emma bring this cocktail to life on YouTube . Plus keep up with the latest from both brands on Instagram at @chamberlaincoffee and @drink818 .

ABOUT CHAMBERLAIN COFFEE

Chamberlain Coffee, a leading producer of specialty coffee, produces high-quality beverages that guarantee a delicious sip everytime. Made using only the highest quality ingredients, Chamberlain Coffee offers a variety of products, from award-winning ready-to-drink cans and cold brew multi-serve and single-serve packets, to organic 100% arabica whole bean coffee bags, and organic ceremonial grade matcha. The brand, which was founded by YouTuber, Podcaster, and Entrepreneur Emma Chamberlain, has committed to bringing innovative products to the next generation of coffee drinkers. With over 18,000+ 5 star reviews, Chamberlain Coffee products can be purchased online and at over 10,000 retailers nationwide. Since its inception, Chamberlain Coffee has been committed to meeting customers' requests and is constantly evolving to introduce new innovative products that appeal to current fans and reach new audiences. For more information on Chamberlain Coffee, and to stay up to date on the latest product launches, follow on Instagram at @chamberlaincoffee .

ABOUT 818 TEQUILA

Founded by Kendall Jenner, 818 Tequila is an award-winning, hand-crafted tequila brand. Produced using traditional methods in Jalisco, Mexico at a family-owned-and-operated distillery, the brand has won over 43 blind tasting awards across 11 major industry competitions. 818 Tequila features four variations – a Blanco, Reposado Añejo, and its ultra-premium Eight Reserve. From its 1% for the Planet giveback, to partnering with S.A.C.R.E.D. – a nonprofit that supports Mexican communities where heritage agave spirits are made – to working with sustainable suppliers, 818 Tequila keeps the Earth in mind in everything they do. For more information, follow @drink818 on Instagram or visit drink818.com .

SOURCE Chamberlain Coffee & 818 Tequila