Chamberlain Coffee Raises $7M In Funding from Previous and New Investors

The Gen Z-Favorite Brand Raises Funds To Expand New Ready To Drink Cold Brew Lattes Line and National Retail Presence

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Coffee , the brainchild of YouTube phenomenon Emma Chamberlain, announced today a $7M fundraise. Since its inception, the brand has grown to touch multiple product categories, including their latest and most innovative launch in the Ready To Drink (RTD) space. This fundraise will not only further their innovation efforts, helping them expand within the RTD category, but allow them to meet customers wherever they are with plans for national retail expansion.

Following a successful Series A announcement in August of 2022, Chamberlain Coffee has continued their hold on the coffee market. Providing high quality products with fun and unique spins, like their range of flavored coffee and tea offerings, the brand has found success with each new launch. From the release of flavored matcha and Chai to the brand's first ever Coffee Pods, Chamberlain Coffee has proven they are in touch with consumer demands and is finding ways to consistently deliver.

"Growth and innovation is at the core of everything we do and this fundraise will allow us to continue creating new products and grow our brand awareness. We're extremely grateful to our returning investors for continuing to believe in the brand and the new ones who are coming on board, sharing in our vision for this next chapter at Chamberlain Coffee" said Chamberlain Coffee CEO Christopher Gallant.

The funding round is led by key existing investors including venture builder Blazar Capital, founder and investor Emma Chamberlain, and United Talent Agency. These previous investors are now joined by growth equity firm Volition Capital who has backed countless brands with cult followings, Electric Feel Ventures, next-generation beverage accelerator L.A. Libations and Noah Bremen, founder of PLTFRM.

"Creating a uniquely inviting coffee brand has been my dream for so long now, and having key investors back us allows us to build Chamberlain Coffee in ways that feel fresh and exciting. There are so many products I am eager to develop and projects I'm excited to get working on. With such an incredible team and group of investors I am more excited than ever to see what the future holds for Chamberlain Coffee." said Chamberlain Coffee founder and investor Emma Chamberlain.

Chamberlain Coffee is available on ChamberlainCoffee.com , Amazon.com and at select retailers. For more information on Chamberlain Coffee, and to stay up to date on the latest product launches, follow on Instagram at @chamberlaincoffee .

ABOUT CHAMBERLAIN COFFEE

Founded by YouTube phenomenon Emma Chamberlain, Chamberlain Coffee is high-quality, sustainably sourced organic coffee roasted in California, so you can feel good about the coffee you're sipping on. No pesticides, no BS. Available in cold brew singles, instant sticks, coffee pods, ground and whole bean options, Chamberlain Coffee is symbolized by different characters to encapsulate the different coffee drinker in all of us. The brand also has various other delicious offerings, including their 5x sold-out Matcha, new flavored Matcha, Chai, tea bags and so much more. Supporting coffee-farming communities in Latin America, Chamberlain Coffee works with Food4Farmers to ensure long-term food security for coffee-farming families.

