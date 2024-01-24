Chamberlain Group Adds Two New Leaders to Executive Team to Continue Growth Trajectory

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Group (CG), global leader in intelligent access solutions and Blackstone portfolio company, welcomes two new executive leaders this month to accelerate the company's transformation. Mike Eklund is CG's new Chief Financial Officer and EVP, joining from Shutterfly, where he was CFO, and Gina Hardy has been named Chief Marketing and Experience Officer and EVP, joining from Uber subsidiary, Drizly, where she was Chief Customer Officer.

Mike Eklund Gina Hardy

Prior to Shutterfly, Mike was CFO at Scientific Games, the publicly traded gaming technology company and served as CFO and COO at DJO, also a Blackstone portfolio company. During his time at DJO, he navigated the sale of the company to a strategic buyer for $3 billion. Mike also held several executive finance and operations roles during a 20-year career at Dell.

"Chamberlain Group is defining the intelligent access industry, and the transformation it's undergoing is incredible," said Mike Eklund. "I look forward to working with the team to continue driving the company's impressive growth and momentum."

Prior to Drizly, Gina served as CMO at Tonal where she helped triple the subscriber base, catapulting the brand to be the #1 connected strength product in the US. She led the charge on campaigns with iconic athletes LeBron James and Serena Williams – the latter recognized as one of Fast Company's 'Most Innovative Campaigns' of 2022. Gina also spent over a decade leading marketing and consumer insights for the $5BN Gatorade brand at PepsiCo.

"As a passionate brand builder, the opportunity at Chamberlain Group is limitless," said Gina Hardy. "The myQ ecosystem is used by millions, and I'm excited to help deepen our brand affinity and reach millions more as we amplify our story and show people how easy it to use myQ products."

Chamberlain Group's myQ ecosystem of intelligent access solutions is rapidly expanding. CG products are found in 50+ million homes and 10 million+ people use the myQ app to seamlessly and securely access their homes and businesses daily. myQ Auto is now available in 6 million+ vehicles, and 50+ million packages have been delivered through its in-garage delivery program with Amazon and Walmart.

"We continue to transform our business from being the leader in access hardware to becoming the leader in access hardware, software and services – through the expansion of our myQ ecosystem," said Jeff Meredith, CEO of Chamberlain Group. "We set ambitious goals for the years ahead, and I am confident that Mike and Gina's vast experience at high-growth companies like Shutterfly and Drizly will help us accelerate our growth and reach those goals."

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group is a global leader in intelligent access and Blackstone portfolio company. Our innovative products, combined with intuitive software solutions, comprise a myQ ecosystem that delivers seamless, secure, access to people's homes and businesses. Our recognizable brands, including LiftMaster® and Chamberlain®, are found in 50+ million homes, and 10+ million people rely on our myQ® app daily to control and monitor their homes, communities and businesses, from anywhere. Our patented vehicle-to-home connectivity solution, myQ Connected Garage, is available in millions of vehicles from the leading automakers.

Follow Chamberlain Group on LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Chamberlain Group