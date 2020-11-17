Chamberlain Group Global Headquarters Achieves Esteemed LEED Certification

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Group (CGI), a global leader in access solutions and products, announced today that its Global Headquarters was awarded LEED certification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) for the facility's design, construction and operational practices that improve environmental and human health.

Chamberlain Group LEED Certification

"The CGI Headquarters is an investment in our people, our company and our community," said Craig Duchossois, Executive Chair of The Duchossois Group, CGI's parent company. "In keeping with our corporate values, we designed the campus to provide our people with an open and collaborative space with all of the best-in-class amenities."

CGI's Global Headquarters achieved LEED certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies in areas including sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality. The use of sustainable materials, reducing water usage and maximizing the use of sunlight to promote wellbeing are just a few of CGI's unique approaches to building a culture around conservation and collaboration.

"Our global headquarters campus exemplifies the culture and values of our company," said JoAnna Sohovich, CEO of Chamberlain Group. "We are proud to be LEED Certified because it recognizes the company's efforts to create a sustainable environment designed to enable innovation and collaboration, promote wellbeing and provide a desirable workplace. And while many of our employees are currently working from home due to COVID-19, we are looking forward to the time when we are once again able to enjoy our world-class campus facilities as CGI's ONETEAM."

With innovative architectural design by SmithGroupJJR and sustainable construction by Pepper Construction, CGI's Global Headquarters stands four stories high, two football fields long, and includes a ¾ mile outdoor walking path. The campus makes efficient use of resources to create a unique green space and employee experience. An important focus of the project was to maximize the amount of natural light in the building to conserve electricity and provide a pleasurable experience. To achieve this, the building was designed long and curved and oriented to receive the most sunlight throughout the day. To keep the indoor environment comfortable, an automated system follows the path of the sun to lower shades, dim the lighting and adjust the temperature.

A Wellness Room and Fitness Center provides employees easy access to fitness equipment, professionally instructed classes and personal training. There are also fully equipped locker rooms with showers and bicycle storage to accommodate employees who bike to and from work. If employees prefer outdoor exercise, the property preserved as much as 50% of the natural habitat so they may enjoy the outdoors along a walking path.

Additionally, preferred parking is provided for fuel-efficient and carpool vehicles, and electric vehicle charging stations are available.

The sustainable approach to developing the site called for strategies that conserve and recycle resources and improves air quality. During construction, 30% of the building materials were manufactured and extracted within 500 miles of the site, 42% of the building materials were manufactured using recycled materials, and 87% of the waste created was diverted from landfills. To improve indoor air quality, the builders used low and zero VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) paints, costings, adhesives and sealants. For improved outdoor air quality, the building has a white, high-light reflective roof that absorbs less heat, so it requires less air conditioning during summer to prevent a Heat Island Effect. The automatic and high efficiency plumbing fixtures throughout the building reduce demand and provide an annual water usage savings of 36%. In addition to using all LED fixtures throughout the campus, CGI has a 4.75-year purchase agreement to procure 37% of electricity from renewable sources such as solar and wind power.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence.

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group (CGI) is a global leader in access solutions and products. As the corporate parent company to LiftMaster, Chamberlain, Merlin and Grifco, we design and engineer residential garage door openers, commercial door operators and gate entry systems. Our products are connected through our innovative myQ technology which empowers users to control and monitor their entry points through smartphone access. CGI is also the parent company to Controlled Products Systems Group, the largest wholesale distributor of perimeter access control equipment in the U.S. and an affiliate of Systems, Inc., one of North America's leading dock leveler manufacturers.

SOURCE Chamberlain Group