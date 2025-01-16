Chamberlain Group Named "Overall Consumer IoT Platform of the Year" in 2025 IoT Breakthrough Awards

The Annual Program Recognizes Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Group (CG), a Blackstone portfolio company and a global leader in intelligent access and monitoring solutions, today announced it has been selected as winner of the "Overall Consumer IoT Platform of the Year" award in the 9th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards. The program is conducted by IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

Chamberlain Group has been selected as winner of the “Overall Consumer IoT Platform of the Year” award in the 9th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards.

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and then recognize the 'breakthrough' innovators, leaders and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories, including Connected Home and Home Automation, Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Car and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

"Chamberlain Group is reshaping how access solutions are perceived and used across the globe. More than almost any type of security, people want to know what's going on at home, especially while they're away. From letting in dog walkers or repairmen, being assured that the kids got home safely, monitoring garage entry offers incredible peace of mind," said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "Chamberlain Group's expansive brand ecosystem, equipped with cutting-edge, software-driven access solutions, is helping meet the future demands of IoT consumers confidently. Congratulations on winning the 'Overall Consumer IoT Platform of the Year' award!"

The achievement underscores CG's ongoing commitment to empower the evolving IoT landscape throughout the company's history, designing and manufacturing products for homes, businesses, and vehicles that prioritize user control, connectivity, and predictive functionality. CG is recognized not only for its intelligent access solutions, but also as a software-driven industry leader. With a diverse portfolio spanning residential, commercial, enterprise, and automotive sectors its technologies extend across a wide range of applications to support millions of users, homes, and businesses worldwide daily.

"We're honored to be the recipients of the 'Consumer IoT Platform of the Year' award in the IoT Breakthrough Awards program," said Jeff Meredith, Chamberlain Group CEO. "This is a testament to the CG team's relentless hard work, outstanding creativity, and dedication to innovation. Chamberlain Group is enhancing the lives of our customers by providing all-in-one access and monitoring solutions that ensure safety and convenience for homeowners, community residents, and businesses alike. This recognition validates that we're on the right track, and we're committed to continuing to lead the intelligent access market with innovative new solutions in the IoT space."

Explore Chamberlain Group's extensive product portfolio to discover the perfect solutions tailored to your needs at chamberlaingroup.com.

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group (CG) is a global leader in intelligent access and Blackstone portfolio company. Our myQ ecosystem allows you to unlock your home's full potential with an all-in-one access + monitoring app. myQ also delivers seamless, secure, access to businesses and communities worldwide. CG's LiftMaster® and Chamberlain® products are found in 50+ million homes, and 12 million+ people rely on myQ® daily. Our patented vehicle-to-home connectivity solution, myQ Connected Garage, is available in millions of vehicles from the leading automakers.

Follow CG on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE Chamberlain Group