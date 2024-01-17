Chamberlain Group's Innovative Products Clinch Prestigious 2023 GOOD DESIGN Awards

Chamberlain Group's winning products span several categories, reflecting the company's commitment to excellence in design and functionality for both the residential and commercial markets. The awarded products are as follows:

LiftMaster Smart Video Intercom – L (Category: Safety + Security): Designed with community residents that desire a modern luxury experience in mind, the LiftMaster Smart Video Intercom – L boasts a sleek aesthetic design with high-definition color touch display, and an intuitive resident interface. The Smart Video Intercom works with the myQ Community app to create a frictionless access experience for residents that replaces physical keys and enables them to use their smartphone to access property entry points and provide access privileges to guests. Property managers also have the capability to monitor entry points from one dashboard via the myQ Community cloud-based platform, minimizing the hassle and clutter that comes with managing individual devices.



LiftMaster MAXUM DC Commercial Door Operator (Category: Building Materials): The DC Commercial Door Operator's modular and purpose-built design replaces the ordinary commercial door operator with a sleek and highly functional device that is easier to use, track, install and service, meeting the needs and aesthetics of any facility or commercial application. Also powered by myQ technology, this innovative product enables usage visibility through integrated myQ® Facility software and keeps track of the door system's health, ensuring quick and easy service repairs when needed.



myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad (Category: Safety + Security): Honored in the Safety + Security category for its intelligent and innovative design, the myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad is an upgrade to the old garage keypad. This innovative device includes a high-definition camera to help enhance the security of your home while empowering you to effortlessly manage access. It works with the myQ app, where you can create and manage personalized PIN codes, set limits on days and times when codes can be used, get notifications when the garage is accessed, and be alerted when someone or something is detected in your driveway.

"We are honored to have multiple products recognized for design excellence two years in a row," said Jeremy Abel, Senior Manager of Industrial Design at Chamberlain Group. "This achievement reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative and aesthetically pleasing solutions that enhance security and convenience for the end user. We are grateful for the recognition of our efforts and are excited about the positive impact our award-winning products have on our customers' lives."

These wins build upon Chamberlain Group's 2022 GOOD DESIGN Awards that recognized the LiftMaster Intercom - S and LiftMaster Smart Video Intercom – M under the categories of Building Materials. With its most recent win, the full line of LiftMaster Smart Video Intercoms has won the GOOD DESIGN Award, further highlighting Chamberlain Group's leadership in designing start-of-the-art access solutions. Notably, the LiftMaster Heavy Duty Wall-Mount (RJO 98032) emerged triumphant in 2022 as well.

Chamberlain Group is a global leader in intelligent access and Blackstone portfolio company. Our innovative products, combined with intuitive software solutions, comprise a myQ ecosystem that delivers seamless, secure, access to people's homes and businesses. Our recognizable brands, including LiftMaster® and Chamberlain®, are found in 50+ million homes, and 10+ million people rely on our myQ® app daily to control and monitor their homes, communities and businesses, from anywhere. Our patented vehicle-to-home connectivity solution, myQ Connected Garage, is available in millions of vehicles from the leading automakers.

Founded in Chicago in 1950 by Charles and Ray Eames, Eero Saarinen, and MoMA curator Edgar J. Kaufmann Jr., GOODDESIGN is internationally recognized as the ultimate, global symbol for design excellence. GOOD DESIGN is the first and oldest and longest running design prize in the world that honors all design achievements in all its disciplines: from product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture, and interior architecture to user interface (UI), user experience (UX), and professional concept. The highly-prized, highly anticipated, and highly-publicized awards are bestowed annually by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.

