OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Group (CG) , a Blackstone portfolio company and a global leader in intelligent access and monitoring solutions, today announced that it has once again been selected as winner of the "Overall Consumer IoT Platform of the Year" award in the 10th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

Chamberlain Group’s myQ Named “Overall Consumer IoT Platform of the Year” in 10th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and recognize the breakthrough innovators, leaders and visionaries driving progress in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Vehicles, and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

"Chamberlain Group is at the forefront of software innovation in IoT, leveraging AI to enhance monitoring and secure access. The home is an ecosystem of access points, from entryways to indoor spaces. However, most smart home experiences are fragmented, with different apps and learning curves, making it hard for people to feel secure and confidently manage their homes," said Steve Johansson, managing director, IoT Breakthrough. "By combining decades of industry leadership with new product innovations, strategic acquisitions, vehicle integrations, and a commitment to security, Chamberlain Group has become the platform anchor for intelligent, secure access across homes, vehicles, and communities."

This honor reflects Chamberlain Group's unwavering commitment to shaping the future of connected living through intelligent access solutions. For decades, the company has designed and manufactured products for homes and businesses that prioritize control and quality. Today, Chamberlain Group stands out as a software-driven leader with a diverse portfolio spanning residential, commercial, enterprise, and automotive sectors, empowering millions of users worldwide every day. Its newest and boldest innovation, the myQ Secure View 3-in-1 Smart Lock, is yet another way that the company is pushing boundaries to create seamless, connected experiences that redefine convenience and peace of mind.

"We're proud to be recognized as the 'Overall Consumer IoT Platform of the Year' by IoT Breakthrough for the second year in a row," said Jeff Meredith, CEO of Chamberlain Group. "This award reflects our commitment to creating smarter, more adaptive solutions that deliver convenience, security, and peace of mind. With myQ, we go beyond connected devices to provide seamless, end-to-end experiences that help homeowners live more efficiently and stay connected to what matters most."

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group (CG) is a global leader in intelligent access and monitoring solutions and a Blackstone portfolio company. Powered by our myQ technology, we make access simple and secure for millions of homeowners, businesses, and communities worldwide. Our flagship brands, LiftMaster and Chamberlain, are found in 50+ million homes, and more than 14 million people rely on the myQ app daily. Our patented vehicle-to-home connectivity solution, myQ Connected Garage, is available in millions of vehicles from leading automakers.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Enterprise IoT, Connected Vehicles, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

