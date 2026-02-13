Chamberlain Hrdlicka Co-Hosts Premier International Tax Conference Featuring Former IRS Commissioner and Global Financial Leaders

17 Advanced Panels Feature World-Class Policymakers, Government Officials and Leading Practitioners Addressing Critical U.S.-Mexico Cross-Border Tax and Estate Issues

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Chamberlain Hrdlicka is proud to co-host the 2026 International Tax Conference, presented by the University of San Diego School of Law – Chamberlain International Tax Institute, building on more than two decades of collaboration between USD School of Law and Chamberlain Hrdlicka shareholder Patrick W. Martin to convene leading voices in international tax, taking place February 16–17, 2026 in Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico.

The Premier U.S.-Mexico Tax Conference

Recognized as the premier U.S.-Mexico international tax and wealth transfer conference in the Americas, the event brings together world-class policymakers, senior government officials, academics and leading practitioners for 17 advanced panels addressing the most pressing cross-border tax and estate issues affecting clients on both sides of the border.

Distinguished Keynote Speakers and Government Officials

The conference features a fireside chat with two of the world's most respected financial leaders:

Dr. Agustín Carstens, former Mexican secretary of the treasury, former chair of the Mexican Central Bank (Banco de México), and former general manager of the Bank for International Settlements in Switzerland, will participate in the discussion. Dr. Carstens is a globally respected economic leader with a distinguished career in monetary policy and global financial stability.

Luis Urrutia Corral, general counsel and EVP of Regulatory Affairs at Bitso and president of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), will also join the program. Urrutia is also the former general counsel of the Central Bank of Mexico (Banco de México) and former deputy general counsel at the International Monetary Fund. Urrutia is a leading global expert in financial law, anti-money laundering regulation and international financial governance.

This high-level discussion will offer insights on global financial stability, regulatory enforcement and the future of international financial governance.

Additionally, Charles Rettig, former commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service, will present a virtual lunch session titled "IRS Operations: Advanced Tools to Improve Compliance and Increase Efficiency."

Chamberlain Hrdlicka's Participation and Leadership

Attorneys from Chamberlain Hrdlicka will participate in several high-profile panels, reinforcing the firm's leadership in international tax controversy, cross-border planning and multinational family wealth structuring.

Migration, Expatriation and Citizenship by Investment: The New Global Landscape (Patrick W. Martin)

Investor Visas, Immigration, and U.S. Tax and Immigration Violations Exposure in an Age of Enforcement (Luz E. Villegas)

Valuation Battles in the U.S. Tax Court (Foreign Assets on the Horizon): Lessons from the Estate of Cecil v. Commissioner (David D. Aughtry and Patrick W. Martin)

When Tax Regulations Fail: Federal Courts, Partnerships and Untimely Assessments – JM Assets, LP v. Commissioner (2025) (Jaime Vasquez and Samuel T. Kuzniewski)

H.R. 1: A Comprehensive Review of New International Statutory Law and Impact for Outbound Investments to Mexico (Sebastien N. Chain and J. Otto Timm)

State Tax Storm for Mexican Exports to the U.S.: SALT Trends, Revenue Strategies & Cross-Border Impact (Bryan J. Dotson)

Invalid Regulations? – What does it mean in the International Tax Planning and Controversy World

(Jaime Vasquez)

(Jaime Vasquez) PFIC Planning for Multi-National Families (Not all USC Spouses) (Sebastien N. Chain, Zachary Cruz, Anuar Estefan)

Probate Litigation at the Border: U.S. and Mexico Estate and Probate Issues (Patrick W. Martin and Luz E. Villegas)

Use of Local Anti-Abuse Rules in the International Tax Content (Anuar Estefan)

Tax Reporting Obligations for Assets held in U.S. ("foreign") Trusts (Sebastien N. Chain and Luz E. Villegas)

U.S.-Mexico Corporate Restructuring with H.R. 1: Exploiting the Tax Incentives and Lowered Rates (Anuar Estefan)

Demonstrating Cross-Border Leadership

"From global tax enforcement to multinational estate disputes, the issues addressed at this year's conference reflect the increasingly sophisticated challenges our clients face," said Patrick W. Martin, shareholder at Chamberlain Hrdlicka. "Our attorneys are proud to contribute to the dialogue at the highest levels and to help shape practical, strategic solutions for cross-border families and businesses."

Chamberlain Hrdlicka's participation underscores its deep experience in U.S.-Mexico tax planning, international tax controversy, expatriation matters, wealth transfer structuring and cross-border probate litigation.

About the Conference

The 2026 International Tax Conference will be held at the Siglo XXI Convention Center in Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico, on February 16-17, 2026. The conference is co-hosted by Chamberlain Hrdlicka and the University of San Diego School of Law – Chamberlain International Tax Institute. For additional information or to register, visit the event webpage.

