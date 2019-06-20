Chamberlin Roofing and Waterproofing Achieves 100% Reduction in Rear-End Collisions Following Adoption of SmartDrive Program

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartDrive Systems, a leader in video-based safety and transportation intelligence, today announced Chamberlin Roofing and Waterproofing, a specialty contractor, has deployed the SmartDrive® video-based safety program with Extended Recording across its entire fleet following a competitive review and head-to-head pilot program. Within the first six months of program launch, Chamberlin saw exceptional results, including a 100% reduction in rear-end collisions and 96% improvement in its SmartDrive safety score. Improved performance following the SmartDrive program rollout also led to a 5% reduction in insurance premiums and 4% drop in fuel costs.

"At Chamberlin, we are built upon our values, which are safety, quality and teamwork—and they're in that order on purpose," explained Justin Lambert, safety director, Chamberlin Roofing and Waterproofing. "Our selection of the SmartDrive program distinctly reinforces our top value, safety."

Founded in 1897, Chamberlin has grown to a workforce of over 750 employees. Operating in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, the company provides professional building services that include commercial roofing and sheet metal, waterproofing and caulking, and building and restoration services for projects ranging from the aviation industry to high rise commercial buildings. The specialty contractor decided to explore video-based safety programs to protect brand reputation after experiencing a dramatic increase in collisions caused by its drivers' distracted driving.

During the pilot phase, it became immediately apparent to Lambert that the SmartDrive program was the right fit and superior to other systems the company considered. Some providers deliver thousands of videos each month without specific data analysis, proving to be more of a burden than a help for managers. The SmartDrive fully managed service provides accurate and actionable insight, saving time and ensuring that fleets achieve their program goals. The new SR4 hardware platform supports computer vision and ADAS capabilities, all in a small footprint. The program's expert review and prioritization of incidents, identification of drivers who need coaching and the specific skill areas needing improvement, ensures managers know where to focus their time and attention.

"Chamberlin is a prime example of a company seizing an opportunity to improve its safety record," said Steve Mitgang, CEO of SmartDrive. "These impressive results in such a short time frame further demonstrate the immediate value a fully managed video safety service can deliver. Furthermore, the fleet's ability to reduce both its insurance premiums and fuel costs proves that investing in SmartDrive provides bottom-line benefits that extend well beyond safety."

The improvement in Chamberlin's safety score during the pilot program is reflective of significant progress made across 24 different risk areas—including speeding, distracted driving and following distance. The flexibility of the SmartDrive program allowed Lambert and his team to prioritize these risks to align with the fleet's operating profile and policies. The SmartDrive safety score is a leading indicator of collisions that equips fleets to objectively assess driving performance and compare drivers, sites and other segments of the business.

"The managed service allows us to narrow the bullseye, rather than take a shotgun approach. We can be very precise and focus our time and resources on individuals who are actually at risk," Lambert continued. "The coaching aspect of the SmartDrive program helps our coaches interpret the data and provide accurate guidance to our drivers."

Lambert pointed out that the SmartDrive team was responsive and service-oriented, delivering the support Chamberlin needed to be successful. Moreover, the fully managed service saves managers time by focusing on the risky drivers and their specific behaviors that threaten their safety and the company's bottom line.

"For companies that are serious about identifying adverse behaviors and coaching drivers to make it a safer environment for themselves and others on the road, along with reducing litigation, losses and reducing property damage, SmartDrive is, by far, the premier program," added Lambert.

About SmartDrive Systems

SmartDrive Systems gives fleets and drivers unprecedented driving performance insight and analysis, helping save fuel, expenses and lives. Its video safety, predictive analytics, telematics, compliance and personalized performance program help fleets improve driving skills, lower operating costs and deliver significant ROI. With an easy-to-use managed service, fleets and drivers can access and self-manage driving performance anytime, anywhere. The company, which is ranked as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for five consecutive years, has compiled the world's largest storehouse of more than 250 million analyzed risky-driving events. SmartDrive Systems is based in San Diego, Calif., and employs over 725 people worldwide.

For more information on SmartDrive Systems, please visit www.smartdrive.net.

