MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS LAW Group has been selected by Chambers & Partners as a "Spotlight" firm for Dispute Resolution in South Florida. While previously ranking only large firms, Chambers "is now shining a light on the best small and medium-sized firms" in Florida as "part of our mission to champion the best legal talent" with "significant expertise" and "high quality work" in order to provide a "more comprehensive offering to GC's" who are seeking "smaller firms that can offer go-to counsel" to "effectively service businesses in Florida and all around the country."

CHAMBERS & PARTNERS SHINES A SPOTLIGHT ON AXS LAW GROUP

The Spotlight award is a firmwide award, and the mission of AXS LAW has always been to attract a team with diverse backgrounds, skills, and talents and elevate and empower them to obtain better results, provide better service, and deliver both more efficiently and cost effectively than is possible in any large firm.

The success of this mission can be seen in the dockets of high-profile South Florida lawsuits, including our recent $63.5 million jury verdict on behalf of prominent Miami real estate developers, our $8.5 million jury verdict on behalf of a famous international hospitality group, our $16 million arbitration award for our healthcare clients, our prevailing on summary judgment and appeal on behalf of the largest motorsport media company, and our prevailing on an emergency injunction on behalf of the world's largest private aviation company, as well as being named by the Daily Business Review as the best commercial litigation firm in Miami two of the last three years.

For more information on AXS LAW's Spotlight see https://chambers.com/law-firm/axs-law-group-pllc-usa-regional-spotlight-120:23031223. For background information from Chamber's on its Spotlight focus, see https://chambers.com/legal-guide/usa-regional-spotlight-120. And for the AXS LAW website, see https://www.axslawgroup.com

