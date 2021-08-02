Chambers and Partners Recognizes Trident DMG as a Leading Firm for Litigation Communications and Crisis Communications in 2021

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident DMG, an award-winning strategic communications, public affairs, and crisis management firm, has been recognized as an industry leader in Chambers and Partners' annual ranking guides for excellence in public relations in 2021.

The gold standard in legal industry and advisory firm rankings, Chambers named Trident DMG as a Band 1 firm for litigation and investigations communications for the second year in a row and as a top-ranking firm in their inaugural crisis and risk management guide.

This marks the fourth year in a row that Trident DMG has been in a top band in Chambers' annual rankings and the second time that Davis and Goldberg were named top practitioners by the organization.

In addition to these firm-wide honors, Trident DMG co-founder and partner Lanny Davis was named a "Senior Statesman" and two more of the firm's co-founders and partners, Josh Galper and Adam Goldberg, were listed as top litigation support practitioners. Trident DMG is the only firm to have three partners ranked as individuals.

"We are proud and humbled that Chambers recognizes why clients trust Trident DMG with their most significant and sensitive matters in challenging times," said Eleanor McManus, co-founder and partner of Trident DMG. "These honors reflect the efforts and successes of our entire team in serving our clients during an extraordinary year."

In written profiles for these distinctions, Trident DMG was praised for being "passionate advocates" for their clients, "particularly effective in navigating communications strategies adjacent to litigation," and understanding the unique "interests and sensitivities of each stakeholder" within a crisis situation to ensure that their counsel is "sufficiently nuanced and that much more effective."

Galper and Goldberg were also commended for their "legal background and broad experience" that grants Trident DMG an "edge in terms of having a deep understanding of strategy." Another client referred to Davis as "superb" and "a brilliant tactician" and that "a lot of what he does you'll never see."

Trident DMG entries for the litigation communications and crisis guides be found here and here, respectively.

Additionally, Davis and McManus were named to the 2021 Lawdragon Global 100, a list that recognizes leading consultants and strategists within the legal profession, and all four of Trident DMG's co-founders and partners were named in 2020.

Contact: Caroline Beckmann, [email protected], 202-440-1783.

SOURCE Trident DMG

