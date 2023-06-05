Chambers Ranks Weiner Brodsky Kider PC and Mitchel H. Kider in the 2023 Guide

Weiner Brodsky Kider PC

05 Jun, 2023, 08:07 ET

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiner Brodsky Kider PC is pleased to announce that the firm and Mitch Kider have earned distinguished rankings by Chambers. "We are proud to be included on this elite list," said Mitch Kider, Managing Partner, Weiner Brodsky Kider PC. "Our depth of industry knowledge and commitment to service allow us to build effective, long-lasting relationships with our clients."

With only 0.5% of firms and 2% of lawyers in the U.S. recognized, Weiner Brodsky Kider PC is honored to have received Chambers rankings. Rankings provide independent confirmation and unbiased legitimacy to the skills, experience, and expertise of its lawyers. Quotes collected from clients during the ranking process include the following:

Regarding Mitch Kider – "He is a trusted advisor who provides advice that is always on point and highly actionable from a corporate perspective."

Regarding the WBK Compliance Practice – "WBK has extensive knowledge in regulatory compliance. Their relationships with regulators and expansive knowledge of industry practices make them invaluable in this area of the law and in providing practical advice." 

Weiner Brodsky Kider PC has provided counsel to the financial services industry throughout the U.S. for more than four decades. WBK's attorneys are sought out for their knowledge, experience and insight in representing clients before federal and state courts and agencies that regulate the financial services industry. Whether it's a nationwide licensing project, critical compliance matters, or high-stakes litigation, clients rely on WBK to guide them through the intricacies of an ever-changing legal landscape.

