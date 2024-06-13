Chambers Ranks Weiner Brodsky Kider PC and Mitchel H. Kider in the 2024 Guide

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiner Brodsky Kider PC is pleased to announce that the firm has again earned distinguished rankings by Chambers. "We are honored to be selected once more for this esteemed list," said Mitch Kider, Managing Partner, Weiner Brodsky Kider PC. "It reflects our ongoing commitment to providing our clients with strategic and practical solutions to the issues they are facing in this ever-changing legal landscape."

Chambers USA is the world's leading legal data and analytics provider, highlighting the top lawyers and law firms across the USA for over two decades. The Chambers research methodology is unrivalled in accuracy, depth and quality, delivering indispensable data insights based on rankings that truly reflect ability and talent.

Mitch Kider was also ranked by Chambers again this year. A client quoted during the ranking process remarked, "Mitch has an incredible depth of knowledge of regulatory matters and explains very complex issues in easy-to-understand language."

Weiner Brodsky Kider PC has provided counsel to the financial services industry throughout the U.S. for more than four decades. WBK's attorneys are sought out for their knowledge, experience and insight in representing clients before federal and state courts and agencies that regulate the financial services industry. Whether it's a nationwide licensing project, critical compliance matters, or high-stakes litigation, clients rely on WBK to guide them through the intricacies of an ever-changing legal landscape.

SOURCE Weiner Brodsky Kider PC