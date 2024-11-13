Chambers Selects Felicello for New York Regional Spotlight Recognition in Litigation

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year, Felicello Law P.C. has been recognized for its Litigation work in the Chambers USA Regional Spotlight Guide: New York. This year, the firm, one of only 44 ranked, was selected for its Litigation: Commercial Litigation work.

"We are honored to be again recognized by Chambers and Partners in their Spotlight Ranking for New York. Acknowledgment by the preeminent legal rankings guide reinforces the commitment my partners, Michael James Maloney and Kristie M. Blase, and I share: to provide Felicello clients with high quality, personalized service, matched with the best outcomes on their most important and complex matters," said Rosanne E. Felicello, the firm's managing partner.

Chambers notes that the firm, "… specializes in business litigation, both plaintiff and defence. It excels in areas including intellectual property, securities and breach of contract cases. With clients in Asia and around the world, this New York firm handles disputes matters both nationally and internationally. The firm is also frequently engaged in high-profile professional malpractice cases."

Rankings in Chambers Regional Spotlight New York were awarded to only 210 firms across 24 distinct practice areas. Selections were based on independent and in-depth market analysis coupled with an assessment of each firm's experience, expertise, and caliber of talent. Felicello Law is one of only 44 firms in New York City to be recognized for Litigation.

Chambers USA is published by Chambers and Partners, one of the most respected and sought-after legal guides worldwide. The Regional Spotlight rankings are awarded at the firm-wide level; the Guide was developed to identify and spotlight well-known smaller and mid-market law firms sought for their expertise in certain selected practice areas offering effective and efficient alternatives to Big Law.

About Felicello Law P.C.

Felicello Law P.C. is a New York City-based firm that handles complex business matters and disputes involving high-value claims. The firm serves a diverse clientele, in industries, ranging from fashion, investment banking, private equity, real estate, non-profit, tech, and crypto. The firm handles both domestic and international claims in court and arbitration. Firm litigators are seasoned practitioners in federal courts and government agency investigations, often involving the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Department of Justice, the Department of Labor, and U.S. Immigration. The firm regularly represents individuals and corporations in business litigation, commercial general liability, directors and officers liability, securities litigation, employment, professional malpractice, and trademark/copyright litigation.

We are proud to be a majority woman-owned law firm. To learn more, visit www.felicellolaw.com

CONTACT:

Kristie Blase

(212) 584-7806

[email protected]

SOURCE Felicello Law P.C.