Chambers Selects Pollock Cohen for Regional Spotlight Recognition in Dispute Resolution

Nov. 15, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollock Cohen LLP has been recognized for its dispute resolution work in the inaugural Chambers USA Regional Spotlight Guide: New York. The firm, one of only 37 ranked, was selected for its focus on impact litigation.

"We are honored and grateful to be acknowledged by what is undoubtably the leading legal rankings guide. To be ranked in the Chambers Regional Spotlight Guide is an incredible accomplishment, and credit for it goes to our entire team. Pollock Cohen takes on battles worth fighting. Our lawyers and analysts work tirelessly on behalf of our clients – on cases with impact, meaning, and where we can make a difference," said Pollock Cohen LLP founding partners Adam Pollock and Steve Cohen.

In addition to its focus on impact litigation, Chambers notes, "The New York-based firm has an impressive track record in handling False Claims Act cases and whistleblower actions. Lawyers at the firm excel in handling litigation on behalf of individuals and companies, often against large organizations. In addition, the firm is highlighted for its growing class action practice."

Rankings in Chambers Regional Spotlight New York were awarded to only 105 firms across six cities and eight practice areas. Selections were based on independent and in-depth market analysis coupled with an assessment of each firm's experience, expertise, and caliber of talent. Pollock Cohen is one of only 37 firms in New York City to be recognized for Dispute Resolution.

Chambers USA is published by Chambers and Partners, one of the most respected and sought-after legal guides worldwide. The Regional Spotlight rankings are awarded at firm-wide level; the Guide was developed to identify and shine a light on well-known smaller and mid-market law firms sought after for their expertise in certain selected practice areas.

About Pollock Cohen LLP

Pollock Cohen LLP is an impact-driven litigation firm that delivers unusually effective plaintiff-side legal representation. We are known for our ability to solve client problems—with strategy, creativity, and thought—both inside the courtroom and outside the four corners of a legalistic approach. We thrive on addressing thorny issues of law, untangling complex transactions and business structures, and building clear, persuasive, and impactful legal strategies. Our strengths—what we really excel at—are qui tam (False Claims Act) and other whistleblower actions; litigation on behalf of aggrieved individuals, organizations, and companies; and class actions and other impactful cases. For more information, visit   www.pollockcohen.com

