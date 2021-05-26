Chambers USA Names Outten & Golden LLP Among Premier Law Firms in Plaintiffs Employment Practice Category and New Executive Compensation Category

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chambers USA recently announced its 2021 law firm selections, ranking Outten & Golden LLP atop the longstanding Plaintiffs Labor & Employment category and the newly created Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation (Executive Representation) category for New York.

Considered an indispensable international reference for organizations and individuals seeking law firm information, Chambers and Partners delivers detailed rankings and insight into the world's leading lawyers and firms. Each year, 200 research analysts review law firm submissions and conduct tens of thousands of interviews of clients, attorneys, third-party experts, and other referees to determine its rankings.

Outten & Golden's ranking in the Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation (Executive Representation) practice area marks the second time the firm has appeared in a debut category. The firm has appeared annually in the Plaintiffs Labor & Employment category since it launched in 2014.

Besides Outten & Golden's practice group rankings, four attorneys received individual recognition from Chambers:

Outten & Golden LLP pursues and protects workplace rights for employees across the United States from offices in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. The firm represents employees with a wide variety of litigated (and arbitrated) claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a broad range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues. That litigation prowess is why the firm has been recognized in the category for plaintiffs employment law for several years running.

In addition, the firm counsels, advises, and negotiates on behalf of individuals in all categories of non-litigated employment matters. One aspect of that practice is its Executives and Professionals Practice Group, which was recognized by Chambers in it new Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation (Executive Representation) category. That practice group represents executives, C-suite corporate officers, high-level talent, and professionals regarding all types of employment, equity, structure- or service-related agreements. The firm's lawyers draw from deep expertise in executive transactions, compensation, ERISA, international employment law, compensation-related tax issues, and dispute resolution to service clients around the globe in an array of industries, including financial services, entertainment, healthcare, retail, communications, and new economy companies. "For decades, we have been representing public and private corporate executives and high-level talent in complex transactions and this recognition by Chambers is a testament to the work of our incredible team of lawyers," said Ms. Lazar, Co-Head of the Executives & Professionals Practice Group.

"The repeat appearance of our lawyers in the employee-side litigation area is welcomed recognition, and we are tremendously proud of our selection for the inaugural class of the executive compensation category," said Adam T. Klein, Outten & Golden's managing partner. "These are testaments to the high quality of client service we deliver every day."

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sex Discrimination & Sexual Harassment, Family Responsibilities & Disabilities Discrimination, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden has offices in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

For media inquiries, contact Managing Partner Adam T. Klein at (212) 245-1000, [email protected]

www.outtengolden.com

SOURCE Outten & Golden LLP

Related Links

http://www.outtengolden.com

