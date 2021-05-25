Chambers USA Ranks Miles & Stockbridge Health Care Practice As Industry Leader

In addition to the practice ranking, two Miles & Stockbridge health care lawyers are also ranked and recognized in Maryland as notable practitioners in the latest edition.

Robert Wells, Principal

Miles & Stockbridge Principal Robert Wells has practiced for nearly 25 years and has broad experience working with clients throughout the health care industry to meet their business objectives while complying with complex health care regulations, and he particularly "is sought out for his experienced counsel on Maryland's healthcare regulatory regime." One of the interviewees said, "He has an incredibly wide knowledge of the law and approaches it in a very practical and connected way. He is very knowledgeable and calm." Another shared, "He is excellent in the GPO space, a subject matter expert."

Peter Parvis, Senior Counsel

Miles & Stockbridge Senior Counsel Peter Parvis is named a Senior Statesperson for his close links to clients and many contributions to the firm's success. Chambers describes Parvis as having "longstanding experience advising clients on the regulatory and corporate aspects of healthcare law. He remains a trusted adviser to hospitals, healthcare providers and physicians."

Miles & Stockbridge also announced that 22 of the firm's lawyers and nine of its practices in Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and USA - Nationwide are recognized as industry leaders in the 2021 edition of Chambers and Partners USA. Click here to read the full news release.

Health Care Practice Group

The health care practice at Miles & Stockbridge is led by Lisa Keenan and covers the full scope of legal matters that arise in health care, including regulatory compliance, transactions and litigation. With health care industry clients that include hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, insurers, vendors and nursing and assisted living facilities, as well as providers, employers, pharmaceutical companies and various small and large businesses, Miles & Stockbridge has earned a reputation for successfully helping clients thrive in this highly regulated environment.

In addition, Miles & Stockbridge lawyers have decades of experience conducting internal investigations on behalf of health care companies and medical device manufacturers; assisting individuals in connection with comprehensive internal investigations; and defending companies and individuals against civil False Claims Act allegations and government civil and criminal investigations and prosecutions.

During the last four years, the Miles & Stockbridge health care practice has grown exponentially. In 2017, Lisa Keenan, Molly Ferraioli and other colleagues joined Peter Parvis and Jen Coyne to launch the Miles & Stockbridge health care group. Less than a year later, Robert Wells joined from health care tech company Integra Connect, where he served as general counsel. In December 2019, Christopher Dean joined Miles & Stockbridge from Baker Donelson.

The team's ability to comprehensively handle any government health care-related investigations is further enhanced by the inclusion of Holly Drumheller Butler, a principal and litigator who joined the firm in 2017. She co-leads the firm's White Collar, Fraud and Government Investigations practice with former Executive Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, Tom Zeno, who joined in 2020. Zeno, as the Healthcare Fraud Coordinator, supervised the investigation strategies of agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit regarding health care offenses.

About Chambers USA

Chambers USA ranks the leading firms and lawyers in an extensive range of practice areas throughout America. The research is in-depth and client focused and the guide is read by industry-leading companies and organizations throughout the U.S. and worldwide. It is also widely used by law firms for referral purposes.

About Miles & Stockbridge

Miles & Stockbridge is a leading law firm with offices across Maryland, Washington D.C. and Virginia. Its lawyers help global, national, local and emerging business clients preserve and create value by helping them solve their most important problems. For more information, please follow Miles & Stockbridge on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

