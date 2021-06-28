Chambers USA Recognizes HaystackID™ for eDiscovery Litigation Support Expertise

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chambers USA has recognized HaystackID, a specialized eDiscovery services firm supporting law firms and corporate legal departments, as one of the nation's premier eDiscovery litigation support providers.

In its analysis in the 2021 Chambers Litigation Support Guide, Chambers notes that "HaystackID is one of the companies that are really the development and engineering groups of the industry" and "they are homing in on finding more targeted and non-traditional ways of dealing with data." The company received a strong Band 3 rating and is among only 20 U.S. eDiscovery litigation support providers recognized and ranked in the guide.

"This industry recognition from Chambers USA continues to differentiate us from our peers," HaystackID CEO Hal Brooks said. "We are proud to be recognized as a top eDiscovery consulting and services company for law firms and legal departments as we continue broadening our cyber and legal discovery offerings in areas ranging from analytics to artificial intelligence."

Chambers USA also again recognized HaystackID Vice President and General Counsel Ashish Prasad as a top (Band 2) eDiscovery litigation support lawyer. HaystackID clients have said that Prasad is "widely recognized as one of the top experts in the field." He is one of only nine U.S. lawyers ranked as a leading eDiscovery lawyer.

"It is an honor to once again be recognized as a leading eDiscovery litigation support lawyer by this distinguished publication," said Ashish Prasad. "I'm grateful for our clients, partners and peers, who, like Chambers, continue to acknowledge our quality work and reputation year after year."

The Chambers Litigation Support Guide is a comprehensive guide to the leading professional services providers in key markets worldwide. Compiled by researchers and supported by hundreds of in-depth interviews with senior market leaders, the guide rates organizations and lawyers in key areas, including:

+ Technical Legal Ability

+ Professional Conduct

+ Client Service

+ Commercial Astuteness

+ Diligence

+ Commitment

+ Additional Qualities as Highlighted by Clients

The rating system for the litigation support guide consists of banded rankings for organizations and lawyers. These banded rankings are based on surveys and significant achievements, with an aggregate rating band assigned by Chambers to those recognized as worthy of inclusion in the guide. The bands range from Band 1 (highest) through Band 6 (lowest). However, being ranked in any band is considered a significant achievement.

About HaystackID™

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms securely find, understand, and learn from data when facing complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation. HaystackID mobilizes industry-leading cyber discovery services, enterprise managed solutions, and legal discovery offerings to serve more than 500 of the world's leading corporations and law firms in North America and Europe. Serving nearly half of the Fortune 100, HaystackID is an alternative cyber and legal services provider that combines expertise and technical excellence with a culture of white-glove customer service. In addition to consistently being ranked by Chambers, the company was recently named a worldwide leader in eDiscovery services by IDC MarketScape and a representative vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for E-Discovery Solutions. For more information about its suite of services, including programs and solutions for unique legal enterprise needs, go to HaystackID.com.

HaystackID Media Contact:

Leora Goldfarb

[email protected]

858-603-5123

Rob Robinson

[email protected]

512-934-7531

HaystackID on Social Media

+ Twitter (@HaystackID)

+ LinkedIn

SOURCE HaystackID

Related Links

www.haystackid.com

