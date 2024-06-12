Chambers USA Recognizes Shook for Privacy Litigation

In addition to the team accolades, the practice chair, Al Saikali, received individual recognition in litigation, cybersecurity, and as a globally leading privacy and data security practitioner. Partner Camila Tobón earned recognition in data privacy and as a globally leading privacy and data security practitioner. Partner Colman McCarthy gained recognition in cybersecurity.

Shook's Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice is currently defending more than 170 class actions throughout the country. These matters arise from issues relating to:

Cybersecurity;

Website Design and Advertising Technology;

Health Care; and

Biometric Technology.

Many of Shook's privacy and cybersecurity attorneys have earned prestigious accreditation from industry groups such as the International Association of Privacy Professionals. Shook has also been named a Top Cyber Law Firm by Legal 500, and named the 2021 Practice Group of the Year by Law360. The Shook team has twice received the Lexology Client Choice award and the ACC Value Champion award for excellence in service to corporate counsel. The firm is recognized among the foremost thought leaders in privacy and cybersecurity law.

"Our team's mission is three-fold: ensure the highest quality professional work product, provide five-star service to our clients, and leverage our litigation experience to advise our clients on what's coming around the corner," said Saikali from his Miami office. "Now to be recognized yet again by Chambers for our litigation acumen reinforces our commitment to client service and demonstrates the creative and outstanding work our team has developed in and out of the courtroom."

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 19 offices in the United States and London, with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and business litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security and regulatory counseling.

