Chameleon Coffee Launches Nationwide Search for Brew Crew to Lead Inaugural Road Brew Tour

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chameleon Coffee , the original purveyors of handcrafted bottled cold-brew coffee, announces it's embarking on its most exciting journey yet—the 2025 Road Brew Tour—and they're on the hunt for two adventurous, coffee-loving, social-media-savvy individuals to lead the charge as the official Chameleon Brew Crew.

Starting today, the Chameleon Brew Crew search invites individuals with a passion for coffee and storytelling to apply for the chance to take on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The selected Brew Crew will embark on an all-expenses paid cross-country adventure together in the official Chameleon Road Brew Sprinter Van, stopping at iconic spots and hidden gems across the U.S. while sharing Chameleon's world-class coffee with fans nationwide.

"We believe Chameleon fuels all of life's adventures, whether they're everyday moments close to home or grand, life-changing experiences," said Mike Quinones, Chief Marketing Officer of Chameleon Coffee. "With the Road Brew Tour, we're embarking on a journey to share our newest coffee innovations while cultivating connections, sparking conversations, and exploring the unique stories of vibrant communities across the country."

The Brew Crew will visit six major cities, from Austin, Texas, to Telluride, Colorado, and the California coast, with detours to explore local eats, sights, and communities. Along the way, they'll hand out exclusive Chameleon merch and coffee, sparking connections and sharing their coffee-fueled experiences on social media.

Each member of the Brew Crew will receive:

$75,000 salary

Comprehensive medical, dental, and vision benefits

A daily per diem for food and essentials

Housing throughout the tour

Loads of coffee and unparalleled experiences

How to Apply

Applications are open now, and Chameleon Coffee encourages adventurous spirits to seize this opportunity to escape the 9-to-5 and create stories worth sharing. Applicants can apply starting January 14, 2025 through February 12, 2025 at 11:59pm PT. To get started:

Create a video (up to 60 seconds) on Instagram and/or TikTok explaining why you're the perfect fit for the Brew Crew. Be creative, tag @ChameleonCoffee, and include the campaign hashtag #chameleonbrewcrew in your post.* Submit an application here with a link to your live video Instagram and/or TikTok post.*

*No purchase necessary. Open to 21+, residents of 50 US & DC. Void where prohibited. $150,000 will be split evenly between the two Brew Crew members ($75,000 each). Additional terms and conditions may apply. For complete rules and the application, click here .

For more information on the Road Brew Tour, follow @ChameleonCoffee on social media and visit ChameleonCoffee.com . Let the adventure begin!

About Chameleon Coffee

Founded in 2010, Chameleon Coffee is Austin's original purveyor of bottled cold brew, known for its certified organic, responsibly sourced coffee. Through a proprietary brewing process, Chameleon delivers a smooth, less acidic, and highly caffeinated coffee experience. Their portfolio includes ready-to-drink cold-brew, cold-brew concentrates, and flash brew coffee. Chameleon Coffee is part of the SYSTM Foods portfolio of brands.

