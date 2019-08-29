Chameleon Cold-Brew Debuts Pumpkin Spice and Gingersnap Oat Milk Lattes

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, Chameleon Cold-Brew, the leading organic cold brew brand in the nation and one of the original purveyors of premium bottled cold brew coffee, debuts its first-ever seasonal coffee products, Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk Latte and Gingersnap Oat Milk Latte. The multi-serve lattes offer a not-too-sweet alternative to indulgent holiday drinks, combining Chameleon's super smooth, meticulously-crafted organic cold brew coffee with organic, dairy-free oat milk.

Chameleon Cold-Brew Gingersnap Oat Milk Latte Chameleon Cold-Brew Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk Latte

The Pumpkin Spice features organic cold brew blended with oat milk and warm fall flavors, while the Gingersnap's cinnamon, nutmeg and molasses notes remind consumers of the classic holiday cookie. Both blends offer a plant-based option for consumers looking for a high-quality, nostalgic seasonal drink that also showcases Chameleon's exceptional coffee standards.

"We're thrilled to introduce our first limited edition seasonal cold brew lattes this fall," says Chief Product Office Matt Swenson. "These two flavors deliver Chameleon's signature cold brew taste with a delicious holiday spin."

Like all Chameleon Cold-Brew products, the seasonal flavors feature their sustainably grown and ethically sourced coffee. Both seasonal offerings are blended with organic and gluten-free oat milk, which is an ideal dairy-free alternative due to its smaller environmental footprint in relation to nut-based milks — a reflection of Chameleon's commitment to long-term sustainability.

The Pumpkin Spice and Gingersnap Oat Milk Lattes will be available at Target and Whole Foods Market nationwide starting in September. Both are available at a suggested retail price of $6.99 in a 46 ounce bottle.

ABOUT CHAMELEON COLD-BREW

Chameleon Cold-Brew is the leading organic cold brew brand in the nation and one of the original purveyors of premium bottled cold brew coffee. Founded in 2010 and based in Austin, TX., Chameleon Cold-Brew is USDA organic, expertly crafted and deeply committed to providing an exceptional coffee experience rooted in transparent, sustainable practices.

Chameleon sources some of the most sought-after specialty grade coffee beans from around the world while maintaining a commitment to purchasing certified organic beans. Coffee beans are roasted, ground and then soaked in room temperature water for 12 hours or more according to the traditional cold brew process, resulting in a smooth, low acid and highly caffeinated coffee that can be served hot or cold.

In 2018, Chameleon Cold-Brew debuted its sustainability platform with a mission to cultivate long-term economic, environmental and social sustainability throughout the coffee supply chain. By establishing impactful, relationship-driven projects in Peru, Myanmar, Guatemala and Colombia, Chameleon forges lasting relationships and invests in the coffee communities to empower farmers and producers with the skills to create better, more responsible coffee. Chameleon Cold-Brew is an official partner of World Coffee Research.

For more info, visit chameleoncoldbrew.com, or follow along on social media @chameleoncoldbrew.

SOURCE Chameleon Cold-Brew

Related Links

http://www.chameleoncoldbrew.com

